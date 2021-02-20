Glynn County Manager Alan Ours handed in his letter of resignation Thursday, effective Aug. 27.
“Last August I hit the 10-year mark with Glynn County, so it just gave me pause to think about the next 10 years and where I should be serving at,” Ours said. “I realized and came to the determination after much thought and prayer it was time for me to leave.”
County commissioners tapped Ours for the job in 2010. At the time he was serving as the Lee County administrator.
He also served in the past as county administrator in two university communities: Pickens County, S.C., home of Clemson University, and Lowndes County, home of Valdosta State University.
Ours, who doesn’t have another job lined up, said he plans to give “110 percent” to his role in Glynn County for the next six months.
In his resignation letter, Ours listed several accomplishments that occurred in Glynn County under his watch, including the construction of the Glynn County Detention Center, upgrading the county’s fire safety and bond rating and updating the county’s emergency response plan and using it to get through several hurricanes and tropical storms.
He also guided the county through the Great Recession of 2008 and the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic without layoffs or furloughs.
Some tasks remain, such as putting together the budget for the fiscal year 2022, selecting the next Glynn County police chief, continuing to complete Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects and wrapping up some smaller internal projects.
The budget for the next fiscal year is particularly important, said Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn.
“His expertise in putting that together is very important, so his willingness to stay on and get that done is very important,” O’Quinn said. “I’ve enjoyed working with him. He’s a great guy, very humble. He has done a great job, especially when you continue looking at the financial state of the county.”
In the middle of his second term, Commissioner Bill Brunson has worked with Ours longer than most members of the governing body. He has nothing but good things to say about the experience.
“It’s a loss for Glynn County,” Brunson said. “Alan Ours is the consummate county manager and one of the best in Georgia, and that’s not coming from me but from other county managers, some from very big counties.”
One of Ours’ greatest strengths was his ability to not only hire but to retain quality employees from department heads down to lower-level division leaders. He also helped implement several forward-thinking policies, including the county’s commission’s strategic plan — a document used to guide and inform decision-making at all levels of county government.
“I lay awake at night worrying about a lot of things, but one is not Alan Ours finding a job,” Brunson said.
Wherever he ends up, Ours said he hopes to continue in the same career.
“Local government is a unique profession, and some people think I’m crazy for saying this, but I enjoy what I do,” Ours said. “I look forward to serving in another city or county.”