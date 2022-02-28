Interviews for a new Glynn County manager will begin in coming weeks.
Mike Stewart, who has served as interim county manager the past three months, said applications are still being accepted but there are some qualified candidates who will be interviewed early as a way to narrow the field.
The goal is to have a new county manager on the job as soon as possible to give the him or her time to work with Stewart before his contract with the county ends by early summer.
Stewart, who works strictly as an interim city and county administrator/manager, is not a candidate for the job, even though commissioners have publicly said they would offer him the position if he’d accept.
The county has been without a full-time county manager since Alan Ours gave his six-month resignation notice a year ago. County commissioners fired Ours six weeks later with pay through Aug. 27 and named Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs his temporary replacement while a search was conducted for a full-time manager.
Downs left the county in July to accept an assistant county manager’s job in Bryan County, where her husband works. The county attorney and chief financial officer filled in after Downs left.
The criteria for applicants is similar to those advertised last year, Stewart said.
Commissioners rejected the finalists recommended last summer by a consultant and attempted to recruit Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman for the job.
Chapman was not a unanimous choice by commissioners, and he did not have the academic degrees and job experience advertised for the position. In the end, both sides were unable to reach an agreement and commissioners hired Stewart to help in the interim.
Stewart said a meeting with the consultant was held Wednesday to review the applications that have come in so far.
“The goal, realistically, is early May to get someone on the ground,” he said. “We’re going to narrow the field and start the interview process in March.”