Unlike last summer’s contentious debate about who to hire as the next Glynn County manager, the selection of William “Bill” Fallon as the sole candidate for the position on Tuesday has been without debate.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said it was important for commissioners to be unanimous with their support of their choice.
Last summer, commissioners were divided 4-3 on naming Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman to the position. Chapman withdrew his name from consideration after he was unable to reach a contract agreement with the county.
One of the criticisms of Chapman’s nomination was he didn’t have the prior county manager experience or the master’s degree in public administration listed as a requirement to apply for the job.
Like Chapman, Fallon doesn’t have the academic or job experience as a county manager. But there are enough parallels to the county manager’s job with Fallon’s current position as the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s deputy director that he became an attractive job applicant.
Since 2016, Fallon has managed all day-to-day operations, which includes an annual budget of approximately $400 million, over 1,200 federal employees and nearly 2,000 contract staff at five FLETC domestic offices across the nation. He also has oversight of all lines of business to include training operations, chief financial officer, chief information officer, human capital officer, security and office of professional responsibility, office of procurement, emergency management, facilities management and environmental and safety.
“Once we interviewed Bill, we were all sold,” Neal said. “We’ve done a lot of healing since Jeff Chapman.”
Fallon’s local knowledge and familiarity with many of the elected officials and business leaders in the community will help him quickly settle into the job.
“He won us over,” Neal said.
If confirmed after the obligatory two-week public notification of the selection, Fallon’s first day on the job will be in early May. There will be enough overlap time for interim County Manager Mike Stewart and Fallon to work together.
“It won’t be for an extended period,” Neal said. “Mike Stewart has done a tremendous job for us as interim county manager.”
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said he didn’t think it was important for the new county manager to have unanimous support but it turned out to be an easy choice for all the commissioners.
“He interviewed very well,” Tostensen said. “He’s got an impressive resume.”
Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said he was happy commissioners unanimously support Fallon’s selection.
“He’s just a natural leader,” he said.
He said there were enough similarities between the county manager’s job and Fallon’s position at FLETC to feel very comfortable about the selection.
“There are a tremendous amount of similarities,” he said. “I believe he will be manager for the long haul.”
Commissioner Walter Rafolski said all the commissioners believe Fallon is very qualified for the job despite his lack of experience as a county manager.
“”We are all united in the decision,” he said. “I’ve got nothing but high expectations. I don’t see any negatives in it.”