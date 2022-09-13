County manager discusses SPLOST

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon didn’t waste any time addressing the upcoming SPLOST referendum and what it means for the future at Monday’s meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.
“We just have to lay out the facts, provide information,” he told the audience.
Fallon said one of the selling points for the tax is a recent University of Georgia study that determined 43.6% of the revenue generated by the 1% sales tax comes from visitors living outside the Golden Isles — a number that cannot be ignored.
Fallon estimated the tax will generate anywhere from $1.8 million to $2.4 million a month, depending on the economy. The money will help pay for a wide variety of capital projects.
“It comes down to the ability of the county to focus on capital improvement projects,” he said.
He said the tier list for the projects obligates the county to commit to and fully fund every project on the tier one list “before we can even think about tier two.”
If voters approve the referendum in the November general election, the city of Brunswick will get 27% of the money generated. Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission will get $13 million, the Golden Isles Development Authority will get $3 million, Jekyll Island Authority will get $3.1 million and the airports will get $6.1 million.
Fallon described the list of improvements on the mainland “projects for the future.” A new fire station will be built closer to Glynn Place Mall to address the growing need for a fire station closer than Fire Station No. 1 at 4310 Community Road.
There are also plans for a building structurally strong enough to withstand Category 3 hurricane winds. The building will house county IT hardware that is currently housed at the Pate Building.
“We need a site where we can maintain communications,” he said.
Drainage problems and new sidewalks will be addressed countywide.
On St. Simons Island, work is planned on the gateway to the island where traffic backs up every weekday.
Fallon said the list of projects will benefit county residents.
“I worked with commissioners to come up with a good list,” he said. “We have a lot of good things going on.”