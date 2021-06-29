County manager interviews ongoing
Candidates for the Glynn County manager job are being interviewed by county commissioners.
Candidates were interviewed in closed executive session Monday, with more interviews scheduled today.
The county manager’s job has been open since the commission released Alan Ours from his contract at the end of March. Ours had announced his plan to retire in August when the commission terminated him. Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs is serving as the interim county manager.
It’s possible commissioners will announce as many as three finalists after the interviews are complete. They could also conceivably make a decision after they emerge from closed executive session at the special called meeting beginning at 9 a.m. today at the Howard Pate Courthouse Annex, 1725 Reynolds St. Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News