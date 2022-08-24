Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is confident enough the county can handle all projects on a proposed SPLOST 2022 list that he’ll stake his reputation on it.
The most recent SPLOST proposal is a 1% sales tax that would run for six years and pay for a projects list totaling $130 million to $170 million. It’s split into a two-tiered structure based on how the local economy performs over the next six years.
During a roundtable meeting with the media on Tuesday, Fallon said citizens unsure of whether to vote for SPLOST in November can trust his background handling projects as former deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
“We listened, we heard what people said about previous SPLOSTs and project management,” Fallon said.
FLETC was and still is a go-to for Congress when funds remain in the federal budget at the end of the year and they want to make sure it goes to good use, Fallon said. Much of that was due to his work managing major projects.
But he doesn’t expect residents to take his word for it. The county’s new communications director, Katie Baasen, has a mandate to make sure the public is up to date on everything going on with SPLOST projects.
Emulating FLETC’s quarterly execution reviews, residents will have an opportunity to hear progress reports every quarter.
Not every review or open house will have new information, she said. Sometimes projects move slowly for a variety of reasons — negotiating with private landowners for right of way, getting permits approved by state and federal agencies and trying to find contractors with the personnel to work a job during a nationwide workforce shortage, to name a few.
The public information campaign will kick off on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. in the Brunswick Glynn County Library with an open house. Officials won’t give a formal presentation, but the personnel needed to answer nearly all questions will be on hand for residents to speak with.
“There will be cases where, yeah, we’re struggling, but we want to be open when we can,” Fallon said.
Addressing concerns raised with the organization and handling of SPLOST 2016 projects, Fallon explained that former Assistant County Manager Jason Hagen is now the county projects manager over all capital construction.
He’s overseeing all capital projects but will also serve as a second layer of oversight above a contract SPLOST-specific management firm. A big part of the job includes making sure projects are properly mapped out and bids are requested promptly.
Researching construction firms to handle major projects is another. With Congress handing out money for infrastructure via the American Rescue Plan Act, it’s getting hard to find contractors with enough manpower or time to handle local work.
Hagen is getting up to speed on some projects from past SPLOST referendums and heading up two upcoming non-SPLOST projects — an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads on St. Simons Island.
Fallon asked residents to have some confidence in the staff and administration. The SPLOST 2022 project list is composed entirely of essential work that will benefit the county, he said, and visitors will pay for roughly 44% of it, per an estimate from the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute.
The last SPLOST referendum contained some projects — which he would not name specifically — that were not essential but were more “wishlist” items. That’s not the case with this one, he said.
He also asked voters to be patient if the SPLOST referendum is approved during the general election on Nov. 8.
“If SPLOST is approved, we don’t get $130 million the next day,” Fallon said.
It has to accrue via the 1% sales tax. That doesn’t mean some won’t start right away, though. Hagen said the county plans to issue bonds to get some of the most costly and complex projects started right away.
He couldn’t say which ones were on that list yet but noted that an overhaul of the St. Simons Island gateway to improve traffic flow on and off the island is an example of one that might be picked.