With the sound system malfunctioning, County Manager Bill Fallon walked into the crowd to be heard as he presented information on the proposed SPLOST at Cap Fendig’s town hall meeting last week at The Club.

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is confident enough the county can handle all projects on a proposed SPLOST 2022 list that he’ll stake his reputation on it.

The most recent SPLOST proposal is a 1% sales tax that would run for six years and pay for a projects list totaling $130 million to $170 million. It’s split into a two-tiered structure based on how the local economy performs over the next six years.

