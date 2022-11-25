The county manager of Glynn County was one of two men selected by President Biden to receive a distinguished award for his work as deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.

William “Bill” Fallon, deputy director of FLETC until he accepted the county manager’s job in April, is the recipient of a President Rank Award.

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County's history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office's handling of security.