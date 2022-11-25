The county manager of Glynn County was one of two men selected by President Biden to receive a distinguished award for his work as deputy director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.
William “Bill” Fallon, deputy director of FLETC until he accepted the county manager’s job in April, is the recipient of a President Rank Award.
Members of the U.S. Government’s Senior Executive Service (SES), Fallon and FLETC Chief Financial Officer Donald R. Lewis are this year’s choices for the Distinguished Rank Award.
The annual recognition is presented to executive leaders in the ranks of the federal government who achieve sustained extraordinary accomplishments. Only 1% of career SES members receive the award, according to FLETC.
Eight other Department of Homeland Security executives also received the award. An additional 18 were recipients of the Meritorious Rank and three earned the Distinguished Senior Professional Rank.
“The Department of Homeland Security’s personnel embody the values of service, selflessness, dedication to mission and patriotism,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.
“We are so proud to have 29 of our personnel receive the prestigious Presidential Rank Award, reflecting and representing the best of who we are. Congratulations to the award recipients and the 250,000 DHS personnel whom they represent.”
FLETC Director Thomas J. Walters expressed pride in the president’s recognition of two executives at the training center.
“At the heart of every great organization are leaders that are rock-solid anchors of excellence,” Walters said. “These leaders produce results for the organization and inspire their colleagues to follow their lead year in and year out without fail.
“Every one of us in the greater FLETC community is grateful for all Bill Fallon and Don Lewis have done for us as executives, mentors and colleagues.”
Fallon served as a member of the U.S. Government’s Senior Executive Service 11 years, five years as the U.S. Marshals Service assistant director for training and six years as FLETC’s deputy director.
He had oversight of more than 1,100 government employees and 1,950 contract employees across four domestic locations and two international offices as deputy director. He led financial operations totaling $500 million-plus in direct and reimbursable authority. He also oversaw all training programs and support lines of business.
Lewis has served as CFO of the training center the past 11 years and with distinction as a member of the Senior Executive Service for the past seven years. He leads a staff of federal employees who conduct the full complement of FLETC’s financial operations with an annual budget of more than $500 million in direct and reimbursable funding.