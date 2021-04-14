The men and women who served under longtime Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander soon realized that his leadership style had authenticity.
Before Alexander rose to the county’s top law enforcement position, he did what they did, officers would quickly come to realize. Patrol duty, narcotics busts, undercover work, joint federal task forces, dependable police administration all were rungs on his ladder to the top. You name it, he did it.
“He was one of those guys who did everything and knew everyone,” said Jay Wiggins, himself a former county police chief and longtime law enforcement officer. “It is tough sometimes to throw the moniker around, but he really was legendary. He was a big bear of a man. Larger than life.”
Glynn County lost a legend Tuesday. Public servant and protector of the people, Alexander died under hospice care with family at his side. He was 72.
“He did a lot of things for the county that improved the quality of life here,” said Woody Woodside, former Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce executive director and good friend of Alexander.
Alexander served as Glynn County police chief from 1987 to 2002. Afterward, he spent 19 years as head of security at Sea Island Resort.
At the time of his death, Alexander was serving on the Glynn County Police Advisory Panel and had recently been hired in a temporary capacity to act as advisor to the Glynn County Commission on police department developments.
“A legend,” said acting Glynn County Police Chief Rickey Evans. “A legend in law enforcement and in this community. Someone who always did what he deemed necessary for law enforcement and for the benefit of the officers who worked with him and for the community that they served.”
Alexander was a member of Glynn Academy’s Class of 1966, after which he attended North Georgia College. His desire to serve led Alexander first to the Glynn County Fire Department in 1970. Two years later, Alexander joined the county police department.
After being named the force’s Officer of the Year in 1974, he moved into narcotics investigations a year later. He worked undercover operations locally but also worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations on cases elsewhere in the state.
His acumen for narcotics investigations saw Alexander work high-profile drug cases in other states with Federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents.
His stellar work on narcotics cases earned Alexander the Congressional Commendation in 1981.
Alexander moved to the department’s criminal investigations division in 1982. Three years later, he was the unit’s commander. That same year, Alexander pursued advanced law enforcement studies at the renowned FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., graduating in December 1985.
A year later he was promoted to major. The next year, Alexander was named chief of police, a position he would hold with integrity for the next 15 years.
In those years, Alexander was known for his propensity to motivate and encourage those in his charge to reach their utmost potential.
Wiggins joined the county police department in 1993 and pursued a path similar to Alexander’s, working as detective, patrol watch commander, training officer and precinct commander before assuming the role as county Emergency Management Agency director in the 2000s.
“He was my chief of police for many years,” Wiggins said, now director of security at Sea Island Resort. “He took the time to work with me and teach me and took a special interest in my career. He was a mentor and a friend.”
Alexander was not above applying some heat when he felt it necessary, Wiggins recalled.
“He could be really quick to anger,” Wiggins said. “But he was also quick to forgive. Many a time he would sit me down and have a very stern conversation. And five minutes later, he would pat me on the back and tell me what a good job I was doing.”
As chief, Alexander oversaw modernization and upgrades within the department. The retirement system he advocated for the police department became a model for government employees countywide.
He initiated regular awards and commendations to recognize officers’ good works. He led efforts to update the county 911 system and oversaw the introduction of computer technology in patrol vehicles.
Alexander started community policing units such as the bicycle patrol and beach patrol units.
He also served on several state law enforcement advisory boards.
For all his accomplishments, Alexander was by no means a workaholic. He enjoyed time with friends, particularly on fishing and hunting trips. Alexander also enjoyed frying up the fish he had hooked during various local benefits, Woodside recalled.
Most of all, he treasured time with his family: wife Susan, sons Ryan and Donnie, daughters Grace and Shannon, and six grandchildren.
Though he never served under Alexander, Evans got to know him well over the years he served on the county police department. A St. Simons Island resident, Alexander called Evans each morning when Evans was the island’s precinct commander beginning in 2018.
“He was more like a dad for me,” Evans said. “Every day between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. he would call me. He had a lot of inspiration on my career and my personal affairs. Just advice about doing the right things and not letting the job take over your family life. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”