Finding spots for public recreation on the western side of St. Simons Island is difficult, but not impossible, says Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig.
That side of the island allows access to vast stretches of marshland via saltwater rivers, creeks and streams, Fendig told The News. Discussions between the county, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission could pave the way for a canoe, kayak and paddleboard launch into Dunbar Creek at the end of Palmetto Drive.
“Right now everything is in a conceptual discussion,” Fendig said. “The first thing is to enter into an (agreement) with the DNR to manage the funding and the project, the permits. Parking and access would be on Joint Water and Sewer property that’s unused and unusable because of some wetlands. We’ll need to get an (agreement) with them to lease the land as required by the DNR.”
The launch would be small and unobtrusive, with parking on nearby property owned by the JWSC as part of the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Fendig also noted the launch will be gated and locked after sunset.
At a recent meeting of the Glynn County Commission, Paul Medders, with the DNR, said the department works with counties up and down the Georgia coast on similar projects. The DNR would handle concerns, inspections and repairs for the launch and access walkway, while the county will handle parking.
“If I live on St. Simons and I was a boater, I’d be crying for public access. This is an attempt to satisfy those paddle sports people,” Medders said.
Fendig said the county hopes to create access to small-scale recreation like this at multiple points on St. Simons’ west side. He was careful to distinguish this project from a public boat ramp, like the one in Village Creek at the end of South Harrington Road. He also sees it as an opportunity to develop more camaraderie and fellowship between visitors and island residents.
“We have the largest marshland ecosystem east of the Mississippi, but very isolated and limited access to enjoy and explore those resources,” he said. “With 18,000 residents, and probably that many visitors, it’s a wonderful opportunity to provide them access.”
Because of all the moving parts involved between the county, DNR and JWSC, it’s still a long way from realization, he added. But the project could be a template for small, low-impact projects.
“It has to go through a long process with the DNR, where the DNR and the county will host public hearings as part of the permit process to shape the design and consideration the public would want us to hear,” Fendig said