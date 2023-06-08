Finding spots for public recreation on the western side of St. Simons Island is difficult, but not impossible, says Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig.

That side of the island allows access to vast stretches of marshland via saltwater rivers, creeks and streams, Fendig told The News. Discussions between the county, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission could pave the way for a canoe, kayak and paddleboard launch into Dunbar Creek at the end of Palmetto Drive.

