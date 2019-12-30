Checking off Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects was a priority for Glynn County in 2019, and it may be able to check off a big one in 2020.
“The veterans park is coming along,” said Public Works Director Austin. “We should be finished there late March, April. It’s coming out of the ground pretty quickly there.”
Some of the park features, including a bridge, bioswale drainage system and archways, were under construction as of Tuesday.
Contractors will finish up at a convenient time, Austin said.
“I think it’s going to fall right in line with when we want to put landscaping in,” Austin said. “When winter is ending that’s when we want to put new landscaping in.”
Along with the park itself, the project also includes parking for events at the park and for those looking to visit downtown Brunswick.
As Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said back in August, the park has been a long time coming.
“I’ve spoken many times at Memorial Day, and each time I say ‘Hopefully we won’t be blocking off the street (at the current veterans’ monument on G Street) next year like we did before, we’ll have our own place,’” Harvey said.
He may get his wish in 2020. Austin said the county is currently planning a grand opening for early May, separate from a Memorial Day ceremony.
While construction has gone relatively smoothly so far, getting to that actual dirt turning was something of a rocky road.
One of many projects on the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects list, estimates for the project came in well over the $1.5 million of SPLOST revenue the Glynn County Commission set aside for planning, design and construction.
Engineering firm TSW was contracted to draw up designs for the park, estimating a construction cost of around $1.7 million. At the time, the SPLOST money remaining for the project sat at around $1.37 million after the county paid for the designs.
Commissioners considered heading back to the drawing board to redesign it. Instead, a committee that was created to vet TSW’s designs separated park features into essential and non-essential categories.
Non-essential elements would be cut if needed and added to the park later if the county had the money.
The three contractors that bid on the project pegged the cost to construct the park fully as designed even higher than TSW. One submitted a bid for $2.6 million, one for $2.4 million and another for $1.9 million.
Much of the difference came from a lack of detail in the original plans, according to county officials.
The county commission voted in July to contract the lowest bidder, Altamaha Building Systems of Surrency. Rather than cutting out the non-essential elements, the commission decided to draw from two different funds — its capital projects fund and an undesignated fund of leftover money from completed road projects — to make up the difference.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning, a veteran and a member of the veterans memorial park committee, backed going with the full plan over cutting non-essentials.
“I can’t speak for the entire (commission), but I think probably the majority felt like if we were going to do this park we’ve got to get it right,” Browning said in July after the commission decided to contract with Altamaha Building Systems.
It’s not all in the past, however.
Commissioners David O’Quinn and Wayne Neal proposed a unique approach to a planned 2020 SPLOST, suggesting the county put a two-year before the voters in 2020 to lay the groundwork for a longer five-year SPLOST in 2022.
SPLOST is a 1 percent sales tax proposed by local governments and approved or denied by voters at the ballot box during an election. SPLOST can be implemented for periods ranging from one year to six years, depending on the projects identified on the ballot.
Revenue from the tax must be spent on capital improvement projects in accordance with what’s described on the ballot. That usually doesn’t include the full list of projects, but government agencies in Glynn County hope that publishing a detailed list of what they plan to do will sway the public to vote for the proposed 2020 sales tax.
In making a case for their “seven-year vision,” O’Quinn used the veterans memorial park as an example.
In their seven-year plan, the county would use the two-year SPLOST to fund construction designs for a major construction project and use the more accurate estimates based on the designs to avoid ending up with a large gap in funding and costs following the 2022 SPLOST.
Commissioners never took a formal vote on whether or not to pursue the seven-year plan, and are continuing the five-year 2020 SPLOST as originally planned.
Whether SPLOST 2020 passes is up to the voters, but county officials are confident the public will get its veterans memorial park soon.