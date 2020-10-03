Three new Glynn County police recruits have hit the ground running on all fours.
Those new additions would be Roxy, Rossi and Bety — K9 cops who have contributed significantly to maintaining law and order in the county since joining the force barely two weeks ago.
Along with their human handlers, all three dogs have played key roles in arrests during their short time on the force.
The imported Belgian Malinois dogs recently underwent four weeks of intense training with their police partners: Roxy and officer James Lewis; Rossi and officer Melisa Nolen; and Bety and officer William Duggan.
The training took place at the Highland Canine Training Center in Harmony, N.C. They graduated from the school Sept. 18 as nationally certified dual purpose canine handlers.
The three new officers wasted no time in taking a ... um, bite out of crime.
Under Lewis’ guidance, Roxy followed her nose to a stash of heroin inside an area motel room. Roxy also found a needle and spoon used to inject heroin, police said.
Then it was Bety’s turn. Glynn County police were called to assist Brantley County deputies in tracking a suspect who ran from a vehicle, crossing county lines. Officer Duggan brought Bety to the scene, and she quickly tracked down the suspect.
During a traffic stop with Nolen, Rossi located methamphetamine and other drug-related objects on the woman driver. The woman also was wanted on active arrest warrants for narcotics possession.
All three events occurred within the dogs’ first two days on the beat, police said.
Each dog is trained in patrol apprehension, narcotics detection, locating weapons such as guns and knives, and tracking people. They are additionally certified in detecting narcotics whether substances are in vehicles, homes, schools warehouses or other locations.
“I’m very proud of them,” Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins said. “The training pays off, that’s for sure. They’ve done some great stuff already and we anticipate more great stuff as they move forward.”
The acquisition and training of the three K9s was included in this year’s police budget, Wiggins said.
Police hope to add three more K9s to the force, making it possible to have a K9 team on duty on each shift, he said.
Having an active K9 unit on the force also is a highly-recommended step toward the department’s goal of gaining national accreditation, one endorsed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
“They’re just such a great asset to the force,” Wiggins said.
Any group or organization that would like to see a demonstration of the department’s new K9 teams is asked to contact county police Sgt. Eric Koenig at ekoenig@glynncounty-ga.gov.