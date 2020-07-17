Wear face coverings when possible outside homes or places of residence.
That’s the message the Glynn County Commission wanted to send Thursday when it voted unanimously to issue a proclamation encouraging county residents to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“There’s a lot of concern out there with people with constitutional rights and thinking they’re being forced to wear a mask,” said commission chairman Mike Browning. “But we’ve been and are seeing this spread throughout the country.”
The severe flu-like respiratory virus is not your usual flu, Browning said. Because it’s continuing to spread in July, it’s clearly not affected by seasonal conditions.
“Follow the guidance,” Browning said. “You may save yourself, you may save someone else.”
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Coastal Health District was reporting 1,695 cases of the virus in Glynn County and 10 deaths among those infected. Glynn County has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot over the last month, with more cases reported since the beginning of July than all other months combined.
Health officials say that, despite a recent lull in new infections, Glynn County is still an area of concern and may very well experience another spike in cases following the Independence Day holiday.
McIntosh and Camden counties also have seen a significant rise in cases in the last month, hitting 91 and 326 respectively as of 3 p.m. Thursday. One death has been reported in McIntosh and two in Camden.
The county’s proclamation comes after an order issued by the Brunswick City Commission requiring anyone in the city limits to wear a mask in public. City authorities in Atlanta, Savannah and Athens, among others, have issued similar orders.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday mask mandates are not enforceable. A statewide public health order, which Kemp extended on Wednesday, bars COVID-19 regulations that are more or less restrictive than the state’s.
The state filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta on Thursday attempting to force Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to revoke a mask-wearing order she issued earlier this month.
In other business, some Glynn County commissioners said they were dissatisfied with the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority’s performance.
The matter came up during a discussion of whether to reappoint Jekyll Island Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks, Jack Kilgore and William Austin to the authority’s board.
Commissioner Allen Booker said a major development opportunity for the city of Brunswick was brought to the board, but no one from the authority has followed up since. Unless there’s a change at the EDA, Booker said he’s not confident it will help the community.
While also frustrated by the lack of tangible results from the authority, commissioner Peter Murphy said the men they were considering reappointing were deserving of the roles.
Ultimately, the commission voted 5-1 in favor of reappointing the three. Booker was the sole no vote. Commissioner David O’Quinn was absent.
The commission also:
• Created a development impact fee advisory committee and named Diane Cicchiello its chairwoman.
• Approved an amendment to the lease of the St. Simons Island Marine, currently held by the St. Simons Boating and Fishing Club. The amendment lowers the minimum liability insurance limit per occurrence from $2 million to $1 million and changes the deadlines for annual financial reports and presentations.
• Appointed Cliff Woodman to serve out the remainder of Phil Viviani’s term on the Glynn County Board of Appeals. The term ends in August 2021.