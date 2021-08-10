County planning commissioners call special meeting
The Glynn County Commission will meet with the island and mainland planning commissions in a special-called meeting 6 p.m. today at Sea Palms.
Commissioners will discuss a proposed amendment that would allow the merger of two contiguous substandard lots into one lot.
Another discussion will be held about possible exceptions to the maximum building height of 35 feet on St. Simons Island for certain properties zoned Resort Residential.
Officials will also discuss a request to amend the zoning ordinance to reduce the development setback line from 40 feet to 25 feet in areas with an active/stable dune sequence and increase the development setback line from 20 feet to 25 feet for areas without an active/stable dune sequence, and to remove landscaping as a use requiring a conditional-use permit.
— The Brunswick News