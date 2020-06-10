Incumbents for Glynn County Commission seats suffered heavy losses during in-person voting during the Tuesday party primaries, according to preliminary results. However, record-breaking numbers of mail-in ballots will be the deciding factor.
The Glynn County Board of Elections had not finished counting the high volume of ballots — in excess of 9,000 — as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.
In-person voting during the 16 days of early voting and primary election day Tuesday amounted to over 8,000.
In District 1 — the outlying, mostly-inland areas of the county — Sammy Tostensen leads incumbent Republican Mike Browning by nearly 20 percent of the in-person vote, taking 60.35 percent of the vote or 1,012 votes.
No Democrats ran for the seat.
Incumbent Republican Bob Coleman has so far garnered fewer votes than either Bo Clark or Walter Rafolski, taking 20.91 percent or 1,307 in-person ballots. Clark and Rafolski earned 36.02 percent or 2,252 in-person ballots and 43.07 percent or 2,693 ballots, respectively, meaning they may go to a runoff.
On the Democrat ticket, Taylor Ritz so far has edged out Fred Griffith 54.13 percent to 45.87 percent, coming out to 1,606 and 1,361 in-person votes, respectively.
During in-person voting, Cap Fendig narrowly came out on top over Mike Haugen with a different of 44 votes in the District 2 race.
Fendig took 50.9 percent while Haugen earned 49.1 percent of the 2,436 total votes.
Unopposed Democratic contender Julian Smith earned 439 votes.
District 5 Democratic incumbent Allen Booker, who has no opposition on either side of the aisle, earned 685 in-person votes.
Other unopposed candidates in the primary include:
• District Attorney Jackie Johnson
• State Court Clerk Brenda Boone-Cove
• State Court Solicitor Maria Lugue
• Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump
• Glynn County Probate Court Judge Debra Godwin Duncan
• Glynn County Surveyor Teeple Hill
• Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley
• Glynn County Superior Court Judge Bert Guy
• Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams
• Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioner Chad Strickland