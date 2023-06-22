The Glynn County Commission and county staff learned artwork isn’t their strong suit.

Luckily, they had the opportunity to explain their drawings during a daylong strategic planning session Wednesday to map their vision for the next decade for Glynn County.

More from this section

Soggy days to continue through end of week

Soggy days to continue through end of week

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.