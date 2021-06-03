A public hearing will be held today for citizen input on a proposed $80.1 million Glynn County budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The 6 p.m. public hearing at 6 at the old Glynn County Courthouse is scheduled to last an hour, with 30 minutes for each opposing side.
The proposed budget reflects a 7.4 percent increase over the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The consent agenda for the commission meeting includes a proposal to raise certain fees at Blythe Island Regional Park, including lake and RV sites, but there is no proposed increase for primitive sites.
There will also be increases in late checkout and monthly late fees, marina fees, and the cost of firewood and ice.
Commissioners will be asked to declare four ambulances and a Kawasaki Mule 600 surplus.
A family discount for participants in youth athletic leagues will be approved if it remains on the consent agenda. Items can be removed from the consent agenda for discussion, followed by a vote. If approved, a discount of 10 percent will be given for families with multiple children participating in designated youth activities in the same sports season after the full price is paid for the first child.
The low bid for the Frederica Road realignment project at Christ Church was submitted in the amount of $1.67 million, with $1.61 million funded by the church. The recommendation is to approve the bid.
Also on the consent agenda is a recommendation to award the Spur 25/Altama Connector intersection improvements project to Seaboard Construction Co. with a bid of more than $2.7 million.