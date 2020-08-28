Glynn County commissioners held a closed meeting Thursday to discuss potential litigation.
While the commission was in closed session, crisis communication manager Jim Satterfield, whom the county retrained as a consultant, said a majority of commissioners agreed to let the county’s legal counsel decide which parties needed to be involved in a legal challenge to a referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot on whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and fold it into the county Sheriff’s Office.
A vote in open session to accept a recommendation from county attorney Aaron Mumford passed 5-2, with commissioners David O’Quinn and Wayne Neal voting in opposition.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning confirmed after the meeting that the vote related to the litigation. He declined a request for further details.
The commission has expressed its intent to take legal action to get the referendum, which was placed on the general election ballot by an act of the Georgia General Assembly, stricken.
In forcing the referendum without consent from local authorities, the county contends the legislature violates the Georgia Constitution, which gives local governments the power to provide police services, and home rule statutes.
Two members of Glynn County’s state delegation — Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island — have argued the measure is necessary to combat corruption and malfeasance in the GCPD. They pointed to a scandal that led to the dissolution of the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Squad and the department’s poor handling of the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.
The Glynn County Board of Elections voted last week to hold the referendum as a special election parallel to the November general election but rescinded that decision Wednesday in response to protestations from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, which oversees elections statewide, and county government. The binding question will be included on the general election ballot.
The board has retained outside legal counsel to represent it in the matter.