Glynn County has a new public safety director.
Scott Ebner will assume the role in March after accumulating more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New Jersey and Florida.
“We were looking to fill the director of Public Safety vacancy with someone who could come in and help Glynn County at the executive level,” Glynn County Manager William Fallon said in a Tuesday release announcing Ebner’s hiring. “…This will help Glynn County improve public safety across the board. I believe Mr. Ebner has the experience, education, and leadership skills to do everything we need from this position.”
Ebner’s salary will be $130,000 annually, said Glynn County Communications Director Katie Baasen.
Ebner was with the New Jersey State Police for 27 years, serving in the investigations branch, internal affairs, as a regional commander and a chief of staff. Most recently he served as deputy superintendent of the administrative branch.
Prior to working in New Jersey, Ebner was a police officer in Cape Coral, Florida.
He holds a master’s degree in human resource management and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Seton Hall University.
Ebner has also been through training stints at the FBI National Academy and the Naval Post Graduate School Executive Leaders Program and is certified by the New Jersey State Police Academy and the Southwest Florida Criminal Justice Academy.
The public safety director position was created in 2015 to oversee public safety operations countywide.
As Glynn County’s Public Safety Director, Ebner will be responsible for overseeing operations of the Glynn County Police Department and Fire Department, Glynn County Animal Control, and Glynn County Emergency Management Services.
He will also be responsible for strategic planning related to public safety, managing departmental budgets and compliance, formulating policies and procedures, monitoring and assessing performance of departmental programs, and responding to inquiries and complaints by citizens and outside agencies.
“My expectations for this position are to help with policy and procedures, recruiting and retention in all public safety departments, obtaining and maintaining accreditation and certifications at both GCPD and Glynn County Fire and Rescue, and helping with the timely execution of the three SPLOST projects — the Emergency Operations Center and two Fire Stations,” Fallon said in the release.
