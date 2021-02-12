Glynn County commissioners voted 7-0 Thursday to sign a $62,500 contract with former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander.
Commissioners David O’Quinn, Bill Brunson, Allen Booker, Cap Fendig, Sammy Tostensen and Walter Rafolski and Chairman Wayne Neal approved the contract.
Alexander will serve as a special advisor to the commission on police matters and work directly with interim chief Rickey Evans. Evans was appointed in late January to replace outgoing former police chief Jay Wiggins.
Alexander said he and Evans have a lot to do. They have a plan ready to go, including major changes and a reorganization at the department, which Alexander described as “a massive undertaking.”
Alexander was also a member of the county’s Police Advisory Panel but will be stepping down from the role for the duration of the contract.
First and foremost among Alexander’s goals is to get the department reaccredited with both state and national police agencies and to institute community policing practices.
He said the first step will be to conduct an internal assessment of what the department needs to do to achieve those goals and create a step-by-step process for getting there.
Evans said he and Alexander will work well together.
In a statement released after the meeting, Evans said Alexander was “one of my mentors and has had a tremendous amount of influence on my career,” dubbing him a “true legend of Glynn County law enforcement.”
Alexander will serve in the role for six months, longer than the search for a new police chief is expected to take.
The search for a new chief is being handled by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. A proposal from the association suggested the search could be completed in three to four months.
Evans, the first Black to serve as police chief, said he planned to put his name in the hat for the position.
Alexander served as GCPD chief from 1987 to 2002, after which he worked for the Sea Island Co., where he served as director of security for 19 years.
For the last year, he has had “an in-depth view into the police department” as chairman of the county police panel.
The panel reviews proposals from the GCPD and makes recommendations to the county commission with the goal of helping the department reach reaccreditation.
The panel was created to help the department implement a series of recommendations outlined in a 2018 audit of the department’s internal policies and procedures by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.