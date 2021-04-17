COVID-19 testing at the Glynn County Health Department on 4th Street will shift to curbside service beginning Monday.
“If you’ve ever used curbside service for shopping or take-out food, then this model will be very familiar,” said Adam Sanchez, nurse manager of the Glynn County Health Department.
“Clients with appointments will pull into one of 10 designated parking spaces and call the telephone number on the sign. You can stay inside your car, and we’ll come out to collect the nasal swab sample for testing. Then you’re on your way, with results in 24-36 hours.”
The switch will not impair testing capacity. Health department personnel will still be able to test more than 400 people each week at the 2747 4th St. facility.
The change frees up space in the parking lot and requires fewer tents, tables and other resources, notes Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District.
There is no cost for COVID-19 testing through the health department.
All testing is by appointment only and is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments can be scheduled online at covid19.dph.ga.gov or by phone at 912-230-9744.
As of Thursday, the Glynn County Health Department had conducted 38,731 COVID-19 tests.
“Over the last four weeks, we’ve averaged about 295 tests per week at the Glynn Health Department,” Heidel said.