The F.J. Torras Causeway was still open Tuesday and will only close in the event that it becomes dangerous or flooded, said Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent.
"The ability to move to and from St. Simons Island is important for the public to evacuate and for public safety to respond as soon as possible," Kent said in a statement.
The JIA will close the Jekyll Island Causeway at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the Sidney Lanier Bridge also at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Glynn County will enact a curfew in evacuation Zone A beginning Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.. That includes everyone east of Interstate 95 including St. Simons Island and the city of Brunswick.