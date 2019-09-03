The F.J. Torras Causeway was still open Tuesday and will only close in the event that it becomes dangerous or flooded, said Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent. 

"The ability to move to and from St. Simons Island is important for the public to evacuate and for public safety to respond as soon as possible," Kent said in a statement. 

The JIA will close the Jekyll Island Causeway at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the Sidney Lanier Bridge also at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Glynn County will enact a curfew in evacuation Zone A beginning Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.. That includes everyone east of Interstate 95 including St. Simons Island and the city of Brunswick. 

Monday afternoon weather briefing predicts 'historic' breakers

While the Golden Isles is likely to see tropical-storm-force winds and six to eight inches of rain from Hurricane Dorian, Glynn County emergency management specialist Alec Eaton said the National Weather Service is “very confident the breakers will be the standout thing from this storm.”

Residents make plans to stay or go ahead of Dorian

St. Simons Island resident Stephen Hortsman was making plans Monday to hunker down for Dorian at his marsh side home in the Epworth Estates neighborhood, just hours after the state and county concurred on a mandatory evacuation for everyone east of Interstate 95.

Governor issues evacuation as Dorian approaches

Hurricane Dorian may by Wednesday bring tropical storm or hurricane force winds to St. Simons and Sea Island and significant potential for flooding on the barrier islands and low-lying areas of Glynn County, according to a briefing provided at 8 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service in…