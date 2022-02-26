Camden County has spent more than $10.3 million to establish a spaceport, and it has more money to spend if it is allowed to close on a deal with Union Carbide for the launch site.
While the lack of a guarantee that taxpayers will get a return on the money spent is a concern, opponents say the bigger concern is the site the county wants to buy.
In all, the site owned by Union Carbide includes a 58-acre hazardous waste landfill and eight other solid waste management units. It includes surface storage of empty drums, a burn and surface disposal area, an acetone pond and borrow pit, Aldicarb disposal area, two trench disposal areas, munition response areas and a surface disposal area.
The landfill was closed in 1988 with no complete record of waste.
There are areas fenced off because of unexploded munitions. An environmental covenant is expected to establish restricted zones for access and construction activities.
There is also an area where 24 drums were discovered buried, with a possibility that there are more underneath the ones identified.
According to the environmental covenant, the property can only be used for “non-residential purposes due to potential for human exposure from hazardous waste or hazardous constituents.” Activity is prohibited in capped areas and the extraction or use of groundwater on the property is prohibited.
Despite the issues surrounding the condition of the property, John Simpson, a Camden County spokesman, said the county will not purchase or take possession of the landfill.
“The landfill will continue to be owned and actively monitored and maintained by Union Carbide Corp. under its Resource Conservation & Recovery Act permit. Camden County will not have any responsibilities related to the landfill,” he said.
He said a spaceport can operate safely at the site.
“According to safety, health and environmental protection experts retained by Camden County, the spaceport can be built on and operated on this former industrial site safely with minimal active remediation needed in the areas to be actively used by the spaceport facility,” he said.
There should be no liability issues at the site regarding environmental issues left behind by Union Carbide, he said.
“Federal and state laws allow bona fide prospective purchasers, like Camden County, to own and operate sites like this without acquiring open ended liability,” Simpson said. “The county intends to take reasonable steps and exercise appropriate care to maintain its status as a bona fide prospective purchaser and the county intends to use environmental insurance to minimize any liability.”
While many are under the impression the county also plans to purchase the adjacent Bayer CropScience tract, Simpson said that’s not the case.
“Camden County has no plans to purchase the Bayer CropScience tract,” he said. “Per the FAA license, Camden simply needs to be able to control access to this property during launch activities, something we are confident can be done without acquiring the Bayer CropScience property.”