County GOP 'stumps for Trump' at rally

The Glynn County GOP rally Saturday at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds featured booths representing candidates across various races from local county commission seats to the Georgia District 1 congressional race. But the focus of the rally’s speakers could be summed up in three words — stumping for Trump.
Among the speakers during the rally was John Pence, a senior advisor for the Trump Presidential Campaign and the nephew of vice president Mike Pence.
“I really came here for one simple reason — Donald Trump needs four more years in Washington, D.C.,” Pence told the hundreds gathered for the event.
Pence touted the president’s accomplishments during his speech, such as the president’s conservative credentials on topics such as abortion, and the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
“We have a fighter in the White House, a fighter for liberty,” Pence said.
After his speech, Pence spoke about the importance Georgia will play in the presidential election.
“Georgia will be extremely important,” Pence said. “Georgia has great Republican leadership. I think with the lowest unemployment on record in the state — with 240,000 new jobs since President Trump was elected — these pro-growth, pro-job policies are working for Georgians. It is incumbent on us to Republicans to get that message out.”
Pence’s speech to the county Republicans also touted the importance of taking back the House of Representatives. He spoke highly of Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, who has the endorsement of the president.
“It’s an agenda that President Trump needs allies (to implement),” Pence said. “We need Congressman Carter with President Trump.”
Carter also spoke during the rally with a boisterous speech that could have been heard without the microphone.
“This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime,” Carter said to the crowd. “I can tell you because I’m up there and I see it every day.”
Carter called out the Democrats who control the House, chiding them for “doing nothing” and referring to them as the “socialist Democratic Party.”
Meanwhile, Carter praised the president’s handling of the economy, specifically mentioning the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for spurring the economy forward. He also touted the president’s decisions on national security matters.
“We live in a safer world because of Donald J. Trump and what he’s doing to terrorists,” Carter said.
Other speakers during the rally included State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, and Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King.