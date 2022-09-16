Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting was among the shortest in recent memory, if you don’t factor in time spent in executive session.
The meeting lasted 15 minutes, even with a speaker during the public comment period who took the allotted five minutes to address commissioners.
Milo Silversmith told commissioners he recently moved to Glynn County and wanted to get voter registration information online. He went to the county website and said he was disappointed at the incomplete information regarding meeting minutes posted online, as well as dated information, some more than a year old, in other parts of the website.
The short consent agenda included accepting a Federal Aviation Administration grant for more than $1 million to reimburse the Glynn County Airport Commission for project costs at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. The other consent agenda items were approval of the Sept. 1 meeting minutes and approval of a sublease agreement.
The application for a planned development district called Half Moon Bluff on 27 acres off U.S. 17 was withdrawn by the applicant. The request had asked for commercial, single family and multi-family residential development.
An appeal to allow an encroachment for an above-grade deck was deferred until the Oct. 6 meeting. And consideration of a temporary redemption premium forgiveness for tax deeds paid by Dec. 30 was deferred to a date to be determined.
The lone item discussed by commissioners before they went into closed executive session was a request for the abandonment of a portion of an unopened county right of way on Second Avenue near Peachtree Street in St. Simons Heights.
No one spoke in opposition during the public hearing. The vote to approve the request was 5-0, with commissioners Walter Rafolski, Cap Fendig, Bill Brunson, Sammy Tostensen and Chairman Wayne Neal voting to approve the request. Commissioners Allen Booker and David O’Quinn did not attend the meeting.
Commissioners spent about 50 minutes in executive session. After leaving the session, they voted unanimously to approve the salary range to be offered for the assistant county manager position.