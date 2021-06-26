Glynn County firefighters responded to four structure fires Thursday that were intentionally set at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.
Don’t worry. They weren’t arson fires.
It was the first of many opportunities for Glynn County firefighters to train battling structure fires at FLETC on Capehart family housing units constructed by the Navy in 1956 and 1957.
After FLETC arrived at Glynco in 1975, the agency used the 32 buildings for a variety of classroom and practical training programs for nearly 40 years. In recent years they have been nicknamed “raid houses.”
Now, FLETC is planning to demolish most of the buildings, which led to an agreement with the fire department for in-service training.
The agreement serves two purposes which benefit both agencies. The fire department helps demolish the buildings in a safe, cost-effective manner that helps FLETC fulfill its role as an effective steward of federal resources.
It also enables firefighters to gain valuable live fire experience that is nearly impossible to replicate. The training will enable firefighters to respond safely and with maximum effectiveness when they respond to fires.
The training is conducted in a safe, environmentally sound manner that is in compliance with all state and federal policies, guidelines and procedures.
All hazardous materials are abated before any training is held in or around a facility.
The Glynn County Fire Department provides two fire engines that remain on site throughout the duration of live training.