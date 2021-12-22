A fire Tuesday evening on the top floor of a condominium building at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island prompted the temporary evacuation of occupants.
Also Tuesday, county firefighters responded to an early afternoon kitchen fire at an apartment unit at 5700 Altama Ave. in which a pet dog died of smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to revive a second dog that was found inside the apartment at The Village at Merritt Landing, he said.
The fire at the King and Prince started at around 6:28 p.m. in the ceiling of an outdoor breezeway on the fourth floor of the south tower condominium building, located adjacent to the hotel, 201 Arnold Road, fire-rescue Capt. Joe Poppell said.
Breezes spread the fire from there to the ceiling of an adjoining condominium unit on the west side of the building, he said.
Glynn County Fire-Rescue responded with fire trucks and firefighters from all three island fire stations, plus a fire engine from the mainland.
Firefighters entered the burning unit and extinguished the fire, which caused minimal damage elsewhere, he said.
The owner of the burned unit is from out of town and was not there at the time, he said.
“Nobody was hurt, which is the best thing,” Poppell said. “The wind pushed the fire into the ceiling of the condo right next to it, into the ceiling on one of the bedrooms. They were able to get in there and pull the ceiling down and contain the fire.
"We got in there and knocked it down pretty fast.”
County police officers responded and oversaw the evacuation of “a good bit of people who live there,” Poppell said. Residents and occupants of the condominium building were permitted to return following an inspection of the building later that night, he said.
“We evacuated the whole building just to be on the safe side,” he said.
County fire marshals determined electrical wiring in the breezeway's lighting caused the fire, Poppell said.
The apartment fire on Altama Avenue occurred around 1 p.m. when a pot was left unattended on a stove and spread to the living room, Poppell said.
After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the two dogs in an upstairs room.
The occupants were not home at the time of the fire, he said.
The fire destroyed all kitchen appliances and caused about $13,000 in damage, he said.