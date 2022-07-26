Nearly 13 miles of county roads could get resurfaced if the county finance committee recommends approval of a $2.9 million bid to complete the work at today’s meeting.
Initially, the county planned to resurface more than 15.5 miles of roads. Only one bid for more than $5.5 million came in for the project, which county commissioners rejected.
The scope of the project was reduced, and the county received two bids. J. Hiers Company, Inc., based in Baxley, submitted the low bid, which is the one committee members will consider.
Other general business commissioners will consider includes:
• Soliciting bids for the design and construction documents for the Coast Guard Beach Park lifesaving tower. The project is funded through a $1 million allocation from the Georgia state legislature, passed through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
• Awarding a $299,400 bid to enhance security at the entrance of the Glynn County Courthouse. The improvements were recommended as part of a presentation for the planned Juvenile Justice Center and the planned consolidation of court services in one complex.
• Purchasing a $340,000 midsize excavator for use by the county’s public works drainage department. Commissioners will also consider the purchase of a mini excavator for $72,170. It will be used for multiple pipe installations and ditch maintenance.
The finance committee meeting is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the Harold Pate Courthouse Annex. It will be followed by a special-called county commission meeting in the same room.
Commissioners will consider adopting resolutions approving the intergovernmental agreement between the city and county regarding the distribution of proceeds from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The second resolution calls for an election for voters to consider a referendum to approve the 1-cent tax for the next six years.
Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Jekyll Island Authority, Brunswick-Glynn Economic Development Authority and Glynn County Airport Commission would each get a portion of the proposed tax expected to generate between $130 million to $170 million.
A project manager will be hired to ensure all the projects are completed in a timely manner.