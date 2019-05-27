Glynn County’s finance committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider, among other things, an agreement with the city of Brunswick to establish a new joint criminal investigations unit to replace the recently-disbanded Glynn/Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
The committee only makes recommendations to the county commission, it does not make final decisions.
City and county officials made the decision to disband GBNET following an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by a former police detective.
Called the Brunswick Glynn Special Investigation Unit in a memo to the committee from Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, the new unit would investigate the same crimes GBNET did.
“The (agreement), which has been prepared by the county attorney, provides for a joint unit comprised of members of the GCPD and the Brunswick Police Department. The mission of this unified unit, known as the Brunswick Glynn Special Investigation Unit, is to investigate and prosecute crimes relating to narcotics, prostitution, human trafficking, illegal gambling, criminal street gangs and alcoholic beverage violations,” the memo states.
Both the city and county would split the operational costs of the new unit, along with any money gained through police seizures, Powell says in the memo.
“The city will provide up to five personnel, including one supervisor and four investigators, with a constant minimum of four personnel. At least one of the four personnel must be a supervisor. The county will provide up to 11 personnel, including one lieutenant and 10 investigators, with a constant minimum of five personnel. At least one of the five personnel assigned must be a lieutenant,” according to the memo.
The unit would be under the command of a county investigations division captain, but the city and county must mutually agree on the individual to hold the position, according to the agreement.
The committee is also expected to make recommendations on, among other things:
• $66,000 in spending on an outdoor basketball court in Madge Merritt Park.
• A $211,050 contract with Brunswick to hire an engineer to design improvements to the College Park neighborhood’s drainage system.
• A purchase order of $177,394 to upgrade the alert system in seven Glynn County Fire Department stations.
• A $555,856 contract with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s office to cover public defender salaries.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.