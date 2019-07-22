On Tuesday, Glynn County’s finance committee is expected to consider two contracts for improvements to Paulk Park in the Arco neighborhood of Brunswick.
The first contract is for the construction of a gravel pad for a restroom structure to sit on and water and sewer utility hookups to service it. The second covers the purchase and installation of playground equipment.
The committee makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission, it does not make any final decisions on financial matters.
The two new additions are part of an overhaul to the park that started early last year. The old baseball field was converted a soccer field and got a new fence, irrigation system and playground, among other things.
Both Honeywell and the Sea Island Co. contributed to the project, which also plays into an effort headed up by Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker and others to revitalize the neighborhood by sprucing up the parks in Arco and Brunswick Villas.
The playground was planned to be the last piece of the puzzle.
County Recreation and Parks Department Manager Lisa Gurganus said in a previous interview with The News that her department wanted to see how much money they’d have left in the budget after the restrooms before purchasing playground equipment.
A memo from Gurganus to the committee states the playground will cost $39,963.50 while the restroom will run them $55,670, or $95,633.50 in total. The playground contract would go to the Miracle Recreation Equipment Company while Gurganus recommends giving the gravel pad utility hook-ups contract to Altamaha Building Systems.
In other business, the committee is expected to consider recommending the commission award a contract to replace the intersection at Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway.
The project is Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016-funded and has been the subject of some contention between the SPLOST 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee and the county commission.
Committee members said the county should look more closely at the traffic situation in the area to make sure a roundabout is warranted, while commissioners said they promised to build a roundabout at that intersection and must go through with it.
A roundabout at that location was not on the SPLOST ballot item the public approved in 2016, but subsequent plans called for roundabouts at that intersection as well as the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road.
County commission chairman Mike Browning said in previous interviews with The News and public meetings that the committee had stepped out of its mandate by disputing the commission’s decision, but committee members say they’re simply doing their jobs and providing oversight on a SPLOST project.
According to the committee meeting’s agenda, Glynn County Public Works is recommending the $1 million construction contract go to Curb and Gutter Professionals, based in Jesup.
Also on the agenda:
• A request to buy two ambulances for a total of $497,556.
• A proposal to accept a $20,286.50 settlement and use it to repair the Selden Park entry gate.
• The donation of Thor, a Belgian Malinois mix puppy, from the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia to the Glynn County Police Department’s K9 program.
• A $163,000 Pennick Road repaving contract to EMC Engineering.
• The purchase of 10 Dodge Charger pursuit vehicles from Akins Ford Dodge Jeep Chrysler of Winder for $246,127.50.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.