Three contractors have submitted bids to design an overhaul of the Coast Guard beach parking area on St. Simons Island, but Glynn County’s finance committee will have to consider Tuesday whether the favored contractor will be disqualified due to a conflict of interest.
Plans for the parking area renovations are aimed at addressing beach safety, future demands on beach amenities, parking, flooding, environmental maintenance, public facilities and site beautification, among other things.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission. It does not have the final say in financial matters.
County commissioners Allen Booker, Walter Rafolski and David Sweat make up the committee.
Two firms, TSW and Goodwyn Mills Cawood, bid on the contract. Goodwyn estimated it could do the work for $575,500, while TSW bid $606,000.
An evaluation committee determined TSW would be the most qualified, but in a memo to the finance committee, Public Works Director Dave Austin noted a conflict of interest with TSW.
“During the evaluation process, staff sought guidance from the county attorney’s office for a possible conflict of interest violation with TSW and their intention to use a subcontractor, Shupe Surveying, for survey work. The president of Shupe Surveying is Gary Nevill, and Mr. Nevill sits on the (Glynn County) Mainland Planning Commission,” the memo reads.
Shupe Surveying is listed as the surveyor on the third bid as well, Austin’s memo states.
It’s up to the commission to determine whether the conflict exists, and if it does, whether “the official’s interest is not adverse to the county,” or “the ethical conflict is insubstantial or remote and not prohibited,” per county ordinance.
“If it is decided that TSW is not violating the code of ordinances then TSW should be awarded the contract for design services,” Austin’s memo states.
The finance committee will also consider awarding a $250,000 contract for sidewalk upgrades on East Beach Causeway, soliciting bids for a project to repave 2.3 miles of Pennick Road and issuing a call for contractors “to establish a pool of engineering and design firms to be used for capital and SPLOST projects.”