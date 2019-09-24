Among the items on the Glynn County Finance Committee’s agenda today is a change to the Ga. Spur 25 and Altama Connector intersection design contract.
The committee makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission. It does not make final decisions on financial matters.
The $3.25 million project is on the list of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects.
Current plans involve restricting left-hand turns at several points along the Altama Connector and proving more through lanes at its intersection with the Spur, along with more clear distinctions between turn lanes and through lanes.
Public Works Director Dave Austin has been trying to get the Georgia Department of Transportation on board with the project, and apparently succeeded.
According to a memo from Austin to the committee, GDOT is willing to put $250,000 towards expanding the left-hand turn lanes from the Spur onto the Altama Connector, adding second lanes to both.
However, the county already hired engineering firm Pond & Company to draw up plans for the intersection improvements. Dual turn lanes on the Spur weren’t part of the original designs, and so Pond is asking for another $45,158 to add them.
“They have submitted a proposal of $45,158.20 for these additional surveying and engineering services,” the memo reads.
If approved by the county commission, the added expense for the design amendment would come out of SPLOST 2016 revenue.
The Canal Road widening — a $4 million SPLOST 2016 project — is also scheduled to make an appearance at the finance committee meeting.
Glynn County widened a stretch of Canal Road to accommodate the Canal Crossing Shopping Center, and now is looking to widen it the rest of the way to its intersection with Glynco Parkway.
In a memo, Community Development Director Pamela Thompson asks the committee to approve a $280,500 engineering services contract with EMC Engineering to draw up plans for the project.
The committee is also expected to make recommendations on:
• A $53,554 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to pay for surveillance cameras for the Glynn County Police Department.
• A $16,477 grant from the justice department to cover new technology for the county police.
• Renewing a $28,978.23 contract with CivicPlus to maintain the county’s website.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.