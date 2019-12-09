On Tuesday, the Glynn County Finance Committee is expected to consider, among other things, a debt collection contract of unpaid ambulance fees.
According to a memo from finance manager Judy Dunnagan to the finance committee, the Glynn County Commission approved an agreement with collection agency Bull City Financial Solutions in September.
“However, the contract was not complete and not included. This is a request to approve the business associate agreement with Bull City Financial Solutions,” the memo states.
The agreement approved in September dealt with the collection of unpaid ambulance fees and “miscellaneous receivables.”
“Glynn County Fire (Department) has no agreement with a debt collection service. The emergency medical services division is in need of a collection agreement to seek recovery of outstanding debt,” according to a memo from fire department Chief R.K. Jordan to the county commission.
The contract states that Bull City would get 20 percent of the unpaid bills it collects, and a 30 percent cut if it has to engage in litigation.
In other business, the committee is expected to make recommendations on:
· Renewing the county’s workers’ compensation insurance with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.
· Accepting a $10,000 donation from the estate of Ms. Lee Scheinman for Glynn County Animal Control.
· Accepting a $300 grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation for Glynn County Animal Control.
· Accepting a $6,000 grant for Glynn County Superior Court’s drug court program.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.