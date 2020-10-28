The Glynn County Finance Committee recommended Tuesday moving ahead with emergency repairs to the St. Simons Island pier’s fender system and structural supports.
On the bright side, “it doesn’t look as bad as we thought it might look,” Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin told the committee. Damage to the supports, which usually includes chips, cracks and exposed rebar from storms and normal wear and tear, is assessed and repaired on a somewhat regular basis, Austin said.
He recommended combining the regular work with repairs to the wooden understructure that protects the pier from collisions into one construction contract.
A proposal from EMC Engineering pointed out 23 points on the pier that need attention and estimated repairs would cost $37,695.
The county will get the money for this “somewhere,” Austin said.
Glynn County commissioners Allen Booker, the committee chairman, Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn unanimously recommended the county commission start seeking a contractor for the repairs.
After working through the county contractor hiring process, Austin said repairs could begin early next year. It will not be necessary to close the pier to recreational uses.
In other business, the committee recommended spending $57,338 on two Ford F-150 trucks and $56,766 on two Dodge Durangos for the Glynn County Police Department; $26,322 for a Ford F-250 truck for Glynn County Animal Control; $39,841 for two sets of “jaws of life” extrication equipment for the Glynn County Fire Department; $35,000 on a small SUV for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit; and $29,944 on repairs to a public works excavator, among other purchases.
Commissioners also recommended:
• Retiring two police dogs, Canto and Argus. Their adoptions have been lined up.
• Submitting a list of 52 road repaving projects for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s local maintenance improvement grant program. If approved, the GDOT will cover 70 percent of the cost. Part of the county’s 30 percent will come from money set aside for road repaving in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
• Extending a contract with Early Alert for disaster support services, a prerequisite to seeking reimbursement of disaster-related expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
• Signing a $239,768 contract with M.D. McDonald Construction Co. to bring the Golden Isles Center on Fourth Street into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The contract includes overhauling five bathrooms, making some paving and sidewalk changes to the parking lot and new carpet.
• Extending a contract with consultant Goodwin Mills Cawood to continue working on a shoreline protection implementation plan.