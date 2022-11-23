The Glynn County Finance Committee recommended approval Tuesday for a major upgrade in its audio/visual system in the historic courthouse where many meetings are conducted.
The existing system is more than 20 years old and has received numerous patches and additions that have resulted in a system increasingly confusing. Online meetings are becoming more and more prevalent and the current system is outdated.
The county finance committee is recommending a purchase order for $116,536 for audio/visual upgrades.
College Park drainage improvements were also recommended at the meeting. The county has $210,500 in the 2016 SPLOST drainage funding. The recommendation is to award the contract to Atlas Technical Consultants, LLC, with acquisition required before the project begins.
Committee members also approved paying a local match for a $120,000 Dunbar Bridge corridor study.
A vehicle Sally Port attached to the Office Park building was also approved at the meeting. The enclosed entrance large enough for two vehicles is for judges at the Juvenile Services Center.
Funding for the necessary equipment needed for 10 Glynn County Police vehicles was also approved committee members. A single bid of $129,426 was made for the purchase and installation of the equipment.