Two key vacant staff positions have been filled by Glynn County Manager William Fallon.
The new assistant county manager is Brigadier Gen. John Gentry, who is currently serving as assistant adjunct general for the Georgia National Guard.
Gentry is responsible for soldier and equipment readiness of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 78th Troop Command, headquartered at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta. Gentry’s military career began through the Reserve Officers Training Corps at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.
Gentry currently works as a civilian consultant in the parks and recreation profession. He previously served as the Gwinnett County Director of Parks and Recreation in Lawrenceville, and the Oconee County Parks and Recreation Department in Watkinsville. Gentry has over 22 years of local government experience with 14 years serving as a department director.
He will administer four public-facing county departments — public works, community development, animal services and recreation and parks. He will meet regularly with department directors and assist with managing initiatives, programs, and day-to-day operations. He will report directly to Fallon.
“As I near the end of my military career, I began seeking an opportunity to serve as a senior leader on a local government team,” Gentry said. “This position provides an opportunity to continue to serve a local community and my wife and me an opportunity to live, work and serve in a coastal area we truly enjoy exploring and recreating.”
Another new employee, Toby Harris, will start his new job Feb. 1 as community development director. He comes to Glynn County from Pembroke, where he served as city administrator.
He served as facilities manager and county manager in Brantley County. He also worked as the network administrator and maintenance coordinator in Pierce County. Harris attended the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government, where he earned the designation of a certified public manager.
Harris will oversee the community development department, including the building department, code enforcement, engineering support, metropolitan planning organization, and planning and zoning. He will report directly to the assistant county manager.
“It is with much anticipation I look forward to the position of community development director,” Harris said. “I plan on creating stronger communication and networks with the existing boards and departments in hopes to create a vibrant and healthy Glynn for all the community.”
