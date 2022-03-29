Glynn County is taking the various parties involved in the removal of the shipwrecked Golden Ray to federal court.
It is seeking restitution of damages resulting from the environmental contamination it caused and the cost of continuing cleanup.
Filed in the U.S. District Court in Brunswick on Friday, the lawsuit names GL NV24 Shipping Inc., the ship’s owner; Hyundai Glovis Co., the ship’s manager; G-Marine Service Co. Ltd, operator and technical superintendent of the Golden Ray based in South Korea; Norton Lilly International, the Golden Ray’s agent at the Port of Brunswick; and T&T Salvage LLC, which removed the wreck.
County attorneys allege the incident was the result of negligence, arguing that it was the fault of the 23-person crew of the 656-foot cargo vessel employed by the defendants who loaded the vessel in such a way that it left the port top-heavy.
Only a split-second decision by the harbor pilot on board to ground the ship on a sandbar prevented the Golden Ray from colliding with the vessel Emerald Ace out at sea, the lawsuit states.
The shipwreck and salvage operation has cost the county in the cleanup of public land, loss of tourism, damage to public and private land and potential damage to property values, all leading to a loss of tax revenue, the lawsuit contends.
The county is seeking monetary restitution and an order that the defendants clean up or pay for cleanup of all or most of the oil from the spill, payment of attorneys fees and any punitive damages from the state, among other things.
The legal action follows a $3 million fine for environmental damage proposed by the state Environmental Protection Division, the largest of its kind in state history.
The ship was carrying 4,161 vehicles when it capsized in the sound between St. Simons and Jekyll islands in September 2019. It was cut into eight sections, all of which were lifted onto barges with a floating crane. The last section was removed in October 2021.
“After the capsizing and rescue, approximately 320,000 gallons of fuel, mixed with water, were pumped out by December 12, 2019, and approximately 44,000 gallons of petroleum products, hazardous substances, and 4,200 cars remained,” the court filing recounts.
Shortly after the capsizing, T&T Salvage submitted a proposal to GL NV24 Shipping for large-section demolition, including the claim that it would be the safest and an environmentally sound method. T&T then took over for Donjon-Smit, which had initially been hired to deal with shipwreck.
T&T’s plan included an environmental protection barrier, which was supposed to contain spills from the vessel. The company claimed the threat of oil spills was “minor and controllable,” the lawsuit reads.
“Repeated fires causing discharges of debris and hazardous fluids … throughout the duration of wreck removal” proved otherwise, however, county attorneys state in the lawsuit.
“Several substantial oil leaks from the wreck have made it past the EPD (barrier), allowing oil to infiltrate the coastal wetlands, marshlands, estuaries and beaches, including those notably occurring on June 1, July 1, and July 31, 2021.”
As a basis for seeking damages, the county claims the oil spills “resulted in natural resource damages to marshlands, estuaries, beaches, rivers and parks, contaminating fish, shrimp, crab and bird habitats,” which prevents the county and public from using or enjoying them. As such, the county is entitled to damages, county lawyers argue.
The lawsuit also argues the plaintiffs are responsible for costs the county continues to incur removing oil from the environment.
“Despite the installation of a barrier to contain the oil and other fluids, Defendant T&T Salvage LLC caused the discharge or leaking of additional oil and other toxic and hazardous substances from the Golden Ray into St. Simons Sound, outside of the barrier, causing further damages to natural resources,” according to the lawsuit.
It calls out T&T specifically, alleging negligence in the operation and stating the company “knew it was engaged in ultrahazardous activities, to wit: cutting up a 656 foot-long capsized vessel containing 24 fuel tanks, thousands of gallons of unaccounted for fuel, and roughly 4,200 cars and trucks, which also contained gas and other flammable hazardous and toxic fluids.”
Several fires and oil spills resulted because the measures T&T implemented were not sufficient to contain contaminants or debris, the lawsuit states.