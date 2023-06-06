Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal has a clear understanding of the challenges facing builders in the Golden Isles.
A builder himself, he knows there is more work available than companies capable of doing it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal has a clear understanding of the challenges facing builders in the Golden Isles.
A builder himself, he knows there is more work available than companies capable of doing it.
New homes find buyers, sometimes before they are completed, indicating the high demand for real estate here remains high, regardless of the location.
“It seems like everything being built, someone comes along and buys it,” Neal said. “I can’t tell where the people are coming from.”
The county has more than 3,300 planned housing units, mostly on the mainland in different locations.
“It’s scattered around the county pretty well,” he said. “The question is who is going to be living in them?”
A looming challenge is the depletion of the local labor pool, but major construction projects such as the new Hyundai plant in Bryan County, which is expected to create 8,100 jobs, the expansion of the ports of Brunswick and Savannah and a more than $1 billion project at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in preparation for the arrival of the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines could bring more workers to the area in the next few years.
Once the new homes are occupied, Neal said they are going to want goods and services, as well as wider roads, better entrances and additional infrastructure and drainage.
“We are working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to widen some of our two-lane roads,” he said. “It’s a long, slow process.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A camp focused on water safety and swimming education for individuals with special needs will return to the Golden Isles next week and provide a learning experience tailored to the population it serves.
A tent at the corner of G and Gordon streets is still providing shelter to the homeless despite attempts by the city of Brunswick to get it taken down.
If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.
The inflation in food prices that has hit the pocketbooks of households around the country has taken its toll on a local food distribution outfit.
If Coastal Georgians haven’t reviewed their insurance coverage to ensure it is set for hurricane season, the state insurance commissioner says now is the time to do it.
A new exhibit at the Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island offers enticing insight into the life of one of the wealthiest families in American history while celebrating their influence on a timeless board game enjoyed to this day.