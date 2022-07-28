Future traffic volumes on St. Simons Island could necessitate a widening of Sea Island Road, including the Dunbar Creek Bridge, Glynn County officials say.
A traffic study conducted on the island’s roads in 2020 attempted to forecast traffic and road conditions into 2045.
According to the study, Sea Island Road from the St. Simons Island gateway to Frederica Road will become one of the most congested roads on the island if left alone.
By the time the study was completed in late 2020, consultant CDM Smith estimated the road was already at 77% capacity.
In preparation for the move, the county has published a request for proposals on a “study to examine the necessity and feasibility of a widening project within this corridor, from the intersections of Frederica Road and Demere Road … and to provide recommendations regarding a coordinated bridge replacement project at Dunbar Creek…
“The project scope will include the development of alternatives for the widening project of Sea Island Road and how these scenarios will support and integrate with the bridge replacement project.”
The study would also include “schematics and cost estimates for the roadway and bridge alignment, along with intersection improvements required at Frederica Road and Demere Road,” along with bike and pedestrian infrastructure.
Proposals from contractors are due this week and will be opened at 2 p.m. Friday, said county Community Development Director Pamela Thompson.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is splitting the cost of the study 80-20, Thompson said. If a study done on the GDOT’s terms finds the road should be expanded, the department may fund that as well.
“DOT has on their programming list a maintenance project for Dunbar Creek Bridge, and as they were discussing that with the county, some (Glynn County) commissioners asked ‘Do we need to four-lane that bridge?’” Thompson said.
An older study done by the GDOT didn’t find a need to expand the road, she said, but commissioners want to be sure before embarking on two other major projects — upgrades to Sea Island Road’s intersections with Demere Road and Frederica Road. Any road-widening study done would also incorporate those two projects.
It’s all conjecture as of now, Thompson said. Some physical impediments — like plans for a new sidewalk and bike path along that stretch of Sea Island Road — may make a four-lane expansion infeasible.