Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the county, but public safety is the area that consumes most of his time.
He estimates about 50% of his time is dedicated to issues with police, fire, emergency management and animal control, which is why he asked county commissioners to support his request to hire a person to oversee all public safety departments in the county.
During a media roundtable Tuesday, Fallon said public safety operations are mostly reactive and he wants the departments to become more proactive. For example, he points to the fire and explosions at a Colonel’s Island industry last month and said county firefighters could have responded better if the department had a trained hazmat team.
Recruitment and retention of public safety personnel has been an ongoing concern for years that Fallon wants the new director to address. He also wants state and federal certification for police and fire, something the director can help drive and maintain once certification is awarded.
Violent crime is the issue that will be among the most challenging issues to deal with.
Fallon said when he took the county manager’s job six months ago, he discussed the county’s personnel policy and public safety to improve performance and accountability.
“I think this will help Glynn County get to the next level,” he said. “This person will be very busy. When it comes to public safety, we have a lot of room to grow.”
A job description is still being drafted, but Fallon said qualified candidates will have to have at least a bachelor’s degree and at least 10 years’ experience, mostly on the management side of public safety.
Fallon said he plans to conduct job searches for the public safety director’s position and the Glynn County police chief’s job simultaneously. He plans to get input from Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste, who submitted his resignation Monday, for a recommendation on an interim chief until his replacement is hired.
“I’d like to get them both in place soon,” Fallon said.
County officials also gave an update to projects that will be funded through collection of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
County officials plan to work with a financial advisor to create a financial strategy to help develop a cost benefit analysis on decisions related to bonding, timing and the potential use of county funds.
County officials plan to increase economies of scale by combining “like” projects for project management. For example, the emergency management operations center and new fire station could be paired to bring in a project manager to help from the ones starting when the procurement phase for design begins. The same holds true for roads and traffic improvements, when possible.
All recipients of the SPLOST money have TIER 1 projects that must be started and funded before any lower tier projects can be done. Among the priority county projects are the design for the St. Simons Island traffic improvements, phase two design for traffic improvements at Canal Road at Glynco Parkway, emergency management operations center and a new fire station.
Discussions with Georgia Department of Transportation officials will be held to seek grant funding sources for some road and traffic improvements.
The first check from the state from revenue collected from the tax will arrive May 31, so there is a six-month wait before any money comes in. That money will be divided based on share between the county, Brunswick, Jekyll Island, the Glynn County Airport Authority, Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Golden Isles Development Authority and Glynn County Emergency Management Agency.