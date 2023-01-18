The Glynn County Commission explained plans for a five-year update to the comprehensive plan during a public hearing at Tuesday’s special-called meeting.
Chairman Wayne Neal told the audience this was the first of many meetings in coming months to discuss the plan.
“This is an introduction to the comprehensive plan,” he said. “This is the starting process.”
Part of the process will be to look back at the goals and objectives set five years ago to see how many were achieved.
Al Burns, director of the Coastal Regional Commission, told commissioners the deadline for the plan is Oct. 31, and it will likely be the most important document they consider this year.
“It’s a very aggressive schedule,” he said. “There is a lot of work between now and then.”
County resident Julian Smith said one of the challenges will be for commissioners to agree the plan is achievable. He criticized the plan introduction for its lack of clarity.
“I have no idea what a picture of community desires would look like,” he said.
Burns said all public comments will be considered, and he encouraged feedback for the plan to be submitted online.
Other speakers during the public comment period asked for consideration for a master plan for bike and walking trails, and consideration of a representative from the Gullah Geechee community to be included in the committee created to help draft the plan’s update.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said the committee size is flexible and a Gullah Geechee representative will be asked to join the committee.
Earlier in the meeting, the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority asked county commissioners to consider the transfer of 88 tax deeds. John Hunter, planning director for the city of Brunswick, told commissioners the intent is to get those properties back on the market. Among the tracts are 40 vacant lots and 33 dilapidated properties.
Hunter said the properties could have a “significant impact” on efforts to have more affordable workforce housing in the city. The area the land bank plans to focus on initially is an eight-block region near the Rise Risley area.
Hunter said if commissioners approve the request, the land bank will have a three-to-five year inventory of properties to clear and get on the market.