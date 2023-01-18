The Glynn County Commission explained plans for a five-year update to the comprehensive plan during a public hearing at Tuesday’s special-called meeting.

Chairman Wayne Neal told the audience this was the first of many meetings in coming months to discuss the plan.

More from this section

Marching for unity, MLK Day parade a celebration of legacy

Marching for unity, MLK Day parade a celebration of legacy

Alytisha Bethea admits her granddaughter, JoJo Davis, 4, and son, Kaleb Bethea, 6, may have been more focused on the candy Monday as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade passed them on Gloucester Street, but it’s never too early to teach them about the impacts of the civil rights…