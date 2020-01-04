Looking back at 2019, a lot has happened within the Glynn County government.
Among the highlights for county manager Alan Ours were efforts the county has made to address a list of changes recommended by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in a report on the Glynn County Police Department’s internal policies and operations.
“Policy issues are relatively easy to fix. Funding issues are more difficult,” Ours said. We will certainly look in the upcoming budget to see where we can start adding officers. I’m not sure where we can add eight all at once, but we will do our best.”
In the process, the county will address many concerns laid out in a Glynn County grand jury presentment, which raised several concerns with the way the police department operates and recommended letting the public vote on whether or not to fold the department into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
“Unfortunately, in 2019, public safety was overshadowed by the (former officer James) Cassada, or (Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team), situation,” Ours said. “In terms of making improvements to the department and things that were outlined in the grand jury presentment, that really started back in 2017.”
The IACP report contains many of the same concerns, he said, and the department had addressed or was in the process of addressing most of them.
The police department wouldn’t get all the love, he said, because the county is always working to acquire new equipment and resources for the Glynn County Fire Department and Emergency 911 Center.
He also stressed the importance of an ongoing effort to overhaul the county’s zoning ordinance.
“That, to me, is a big deal because it’s important for every community to have a balance between growth and development and maintaining the existing character of the community,” Ours said.
Updates to the zoning ordinance will have many obvious benefits, he said. It will be easier to understand and enforce, and will be written to match the goals outlined in the county’s 2018 comprehensive plan.
Looking ahead to 2020, the county has certain goals it wants to accomplish. Completing Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects were high on the list, Ours said.
According to assistant county manager Kathryn Downs, 52 percent of SPLOST 2016 projects are complete, and all have at least gotten to the engineering design step.
Ours said the public can expect to see progress in 2020 on a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter, which is on the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
The project has been in limbo after construction estimates came back much higher than predicted.
Due to the cost of the original plan to construct a new shelter next to the Glynn County Police Department headquarters, the Glynn County Commission requested an estimate of the cost to implement an old plan to expand the existing shelter on U.S. Highway 17.
The commission has yet to decide which way to go on the shelter.
“We’re trying to get our arms around the price, and I believe in 2020 that project will move forward,” Ours said. “A couple of things happened with the original amount of that project.”
First, he said there had been some miscommunication between the county and some building professionals when working up an estimate. He declined to name the organization but said the county had discussed the project with the firm to get an estimate.
“Not any fault of the professional firm, I think we failed to communicate on our part what we were looking for,” Ours said.
On top of that, construction costs have gone up by nearly 30 percent since SPLOST 2016 was passed, he explained.
In an attempt to prevent similar situations in the future, Ours said the county is baking in an annual five percent increase in the construction estimates for proposed SPLOST 2020 projects.
Overall, he said the county is doing well on SPLOST projects.
“Historically, that’s been one way the county’s been able to keep a low millage rate, is to rely on SPLOST for capital projects,” Ours said.
Without SPLOST, Ours said the county would have to find other means to pay. He claimed the alternatives would end up costing county residents more in the end.
The coming year will also see the completion of a countywide traffic plan, including a St. Simons Island traffic study.
The St. Simons Island traffic study will be a regular tool used to make decisions on road and intersection improvements on the island, Downs explained.
The county’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget is already in the works as well, he said, and balancing the budget is a goal every year.
What doesn’t get enough attention, Ours said, is the “bread and butter” of county government.
“The focus tends to be on the big issues and projects, what we don’t focus on is really the day-to-day activities of county government,” Ours said. “Ten days ago, we had 10 percent of our yearly rainfall over 24 hours. We had a few isolated areas with some flooding issues, but overall we didn’t, and that’s because throughout the year (Glynn County) Public Works has maintained the ditches.”
He went on to say that Glynn County personnel work daily to maintain a quality road system, sidewalks, parks and recreation facilities, athletics programs, the court system, public safety services, and planning, zoning and building inspection services.
Some may not see the importance of some things. In particular, he spoke to the importance of athletics programs.
Aside from keeping kids busy, they also build character, encourage teamwork and promote fitness.
“Another thing it does is it builds memories for families because 10 or 12 years from now those 12-year-olds will be college graduates and they’re going to move on and have the memory of participating in youth sports. To me, that’s really important,” Ours said.
“That’s part of the foundation of county government. Our goal is to make a positive difference in the lives of our community. I try to think about county government from that perspective.”