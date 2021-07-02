After years of debate and months of delays, the new Glynn County short-term rental ordinance is now in effect.
The ordinance is designed to address complaints and concerns about large gatherings, loud noise, parking issues, trash and public safety from occupants staying in short-term rental homes.
It’s also a way to ensure rental units meet building and safety standards.
“The ordinance is intended to create a level playing field for all rentals in Glynn County, whether they be hotels or individual homes, by setting uniform rules for noise, parking, trash and accommodation taxes,” said Matthew Kent, public communications manager for the county.
The ordinance applies to all short-term rentals in unincorporated Glynn County, except Jekyll Island. Brunswick is incorporated and the new ordinance does not apply to short-term rental homes in the city limits.
Owners of short-term rental homes have until Oct. 1 to come into compliance with the new ordinance. They will have to pay $150 for an Accommodation Excise Tax Certificate, which has to be renewed once a year. The certificate must be posted in a conspicuous location in the main entrance of the home.
They will also have to pay any outstanding taxes collected.
Short-term rental homes will be required to have smoke and carbon dioxide detectors in each bedroom and at least one fire extinguisher inside. Owners/managers will also be required to set a limit on the number of vehicles allowed and explain the rules to renters.
Owners are also required to provide instructions for off-site parking.
No commercial events will be allowed in short-term rental homes, and a local point of contact is required to be available 24 hours a day.
Prior to passing the ordinance last year, county officials estimated the owners of as many as 1,000 short-term rental units are not paying the 5 percent local bed tax on nightly room rentals or sales taxes.
LodgingRevs is the short-term rental compliance company that will provide the services for monitoring, enforcement, support and administration of the program.
Rental homes will be monitored through a variety of rental sites to identify rental sites in Glynn County and take steps to bring them into compliance with the ordinance.
The first offense is a $250 fine. A second fine within 12 months of a prior violation will cost the offender $500. A third violation within 12 months will cost $1,000 and possible revocation of the person’s short-term rental license.