Glynn County department heads and managers want their workers to be physically capable of performing their jobs.
An added incentive is healthier county employees lead to lower annual health insurance costs to the county.
Health care costs have risen steadily the past five years. In 2018, the county paid more than $8.59 million. The cost for health insurance in the 2022 budget was more than $11.18 million.
One way to encourage healthier employees is through the annual personal health assessment. The test is conducted each September as part of the insurance benefits with employment.
This year, the Safety & Wellness Committee of the county’s human resources department took things a step farther by offering an incentive activity to help employees prepare for the health assessment.
They were invited to participate in the “100 mile challenge.” Employees were given the challenge starting June 2 and with the goal of walking 100 miles within three months using the Nike Run App to track their progress.
The challenge was funded through a $7,000 grant from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia. Glynn County was among 20 members to receive the grant based on its commitment to employee health.
More than one quarter of the 117 county employees who volunteered to participate reached the 100 mile goal by the Sept. 2 deadline. Employees were recognized for completing at least 50 miles and up to 100 miles.
Terryln Small, benefits administrator for the county, decided to lead by example.
“We are not focusing on weight loss, just moving and getting healthy,” Small said. “I reached my 100 miles within one month. The challenge has been a motivator for me.”
Employees will also be offered a confidential health assessment program using a health risk appraisal with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback.
Wellness programs have a reliable track record of improving employee health and quality of life while reducing claims and improving workplace morale, according to the state association of county commissioners.
