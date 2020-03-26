A ban on large public gatherings and an order for many types of businesses to close goes into effect today in Glynn County.
Responding to the concerns of health officials over the spread of COVID-19, the Glynn County Commission unanimously voted to impose further checks on business activity and public gatherings during an emergency virtual meeting Wednesday.
The broader mandates take effect at 6 a.m. today and end at 11:59 p.m. on April 13.
Commissioners called the emergency meeting to discuss adopting more strict restrictions than those imposed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
The new county order bans community gatherings of 10 or more people.
“This follows CDC guidelines that suggest gatherings of more than 10 be restricted or prohibited,” said county attorney Aaron Mumford.
It does not apply to gatherings of fewer than 10 people and includes exemptions for certain activities and essential jobs.
“It is still suggested that groups of 10 or less maintain the social distancing of six feet or more,” Mumford said. “It creates a general rule, prohibits more than 10, but also carves out some common, everyday exemptions for certain activities.”
The order lists other types of businesses that are either required to close or maintain social distancing among customers and staff.
“Social distancing” refers to the practice of keeping a six-foot distance from other people and avoiding physical contact in general, which is currently recommended for all people by the Centers for Disease Control.
The order affects restaurants, bars, lounges and body workout businesses.
All restaurant dining rooms will be closed to the public but could offer take-out, delivery, drive-through and curbside pickup.
Establishments that serve only alcohol for consumption on-premises are required to close for the duration of the order.
Body care services also must close for the duration of the order. They include barbers and hair salons, massage therapy, tattooing, body waxing, tanning and nail salons.
The order also closes many public parks and recreation facilities. Those that remain open are mostly passive parks and those with plenty of open space.
“What is allowed? ... These are open-air, passive areas. What comes to mind are parks like Neptune Park, Gascoigne (Park), the trails at North Glynn (Recreation Complex),” Mumford said.
The order also closes all pools regulated by the state Department of Public Health.
“This is not someone’s private, residential pool. These are pools like in an apartment complex ... community pools used by more than one property owner,” Mumford said.
Businesses that are allowed to remain open — most commercial, retail and industrial offices and sites — must enforce social distancing among customers or risk being shut down. There are exceptions.
Any violations of the order will be considered a violation of county ordinance and punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and up to 60 days in jail, Mumford said.
How the order will be enforced and a point of contact for the public to report violations had not been decided, Mumford said. Commissioners will have to discuss the matter with county law enforcement personnel and code enforcement, he said.
All permits for events at public parks are canceled and all deadlines related to the renewal of occupational tax licenses will be extended 30 days past the end of the order.
“It would rescind and revoke events and (county facility) rentals through April 13. It wouldn’t go any further than that unless the order is extended,” Mumford said.
All regulatory deadlines related to planning and zoning and construction are also pushed pack.
Commissioners considered reopening county beaches but ultimately did not do so.
Last Friday, the commission voted to close the county’s beached through April 13 to encourage tourists to leave in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a discussion of restricting county parks, commission Chairman Mike Browning suggested opening the beaches for residents.
Commissioner Peter Murphy supported Browning, saying the commission should open the beaches for a limited period in the mornings and evenings.
Several commissioners opposed the move.
“If it’s overkill, so be it ... At least we can say we did what we possibly could to keep this virus away from healthy people,” said commissioner Bob Coleman.
He said it was time to “draw a line in the sand” and take a strong stance by keeping the beaches closed.
“What we’re trying to find is a balance between the draconian shelter-in-place (orders imposed on other cities) and an absence of restrictions,” Murphy said. “‘Let’s not overdo it right now would be my only message.”
Commissioners David O’Quinn and Allen Booker were against reopening anything and possibly adding more establishments to the list of closures, such as picnic areas and golf courses.
“If we do too little people will die and people will suffer, but if we do too much we’ll just get criticized for doing too much,” O’Quinn said.
Booker said opening even for limited hours would attract people from all over, not just locals but residents from surrounding counties as well.
Commissioner Bill Brunson voiced concerns about unnecessarily exposing law enforcement officers to possibly infected persons in the process of opening or closing the beaches.
O’Quinn referenced a letter from the Southeast Georgia Health System encouraging the county to impose more strict restrictions on public activity.
“We’ve got a letter from the hospital telling us to move forward and not move back,” O’Quinn said.
O’Quinn also threw out some numbers he received from an individual who claimed to have researched rates of infection and death in other areas of the country.
“Of the 85,000 (people) we may have in our community, if we look at no social distancing, 65 percent of (county residents could contract the illness), 55,000 (could be) infected. Of those, 20 percent, about 11,000 showing severe symptoms. Of that, 2,700 would need medical care,” O’Quinn said. “We don’t have the healthcare infrastructure for those kinds of numbers.”
Murphy and Browning continued to make their case. Browning saw it as away to prevent too many people from gathering elsewhere. He didn’t believe opening the beach for a few hours a day would attract many out-of-towners.
They were unable to convince a majority of commissioners, however.