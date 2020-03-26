This is a list of businesses closed by the Glynn County Commission's Wednesday order, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. March 26 through 11:59 p.m. April 13. Anything not on this list can remain open as long as no staff members show symptoms of COVID-19 or live with someone who does, and the business enforces a six-foot distance requirement between between everyone on the premises.

What is a community gathering?

Definition:

Any indoor or outdoor event, meeting or convening of people that brings together, is likely to bring together or solicits to bring together more than 10 people at the same time in a single room or other single confined or enclosed space, such as an auditorium, indoor or outdoor stadium, tent, arena, event center, music venue, meeting hall, conference center, large cafeteria, places or houses or worship or any other confined indoor and outdoor space. Examples include gatherings of more than 10 people at weddings, funerals, and graveside services.

Exceptions:

• Governmental operations.

• Transit stations such as airports, bus stations or terminals.

• Child care or adult care facilities, residential buildings or any type of temporary sheltering or housing.

• Grocery stores or pharmacies.

• Hospital or medical facilities.

• Educational institutions engaged in medical, engineering or other efforts by students or faculty to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

• The performance of job duties by persons not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or residing with any person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.