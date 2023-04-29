Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza doesn’t want people seeking shelter from an emergency to have to wait outside in the elements for shelter resources to arrive from Savannah.
Or in the case of the recent Pinova fire that prompted an evacuation of the area around the plant, he doesn’t want them waiting outside in the smoke.
That is what happened initially on April 15 when the first people showed up to access a shelter being set up at Howard Coffin Park after the evacuation order was announced. Residents in the area around the plant said Tuesday at a town hall meeting about the massive industrial fire that they came to use the shelter, but it wasn’t available when they arrived.
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, who represents most of the city of Brunswick, said at the meeting that he was also surprised when he arrived and saw people outside. He opened the doors to the building and let people inside to wait for the Red Cross to arrive from Savannah, Booker said.
He didn’t fault the Red Cross, which had to gather its resources and make the trip from an hour or so away. Booker said he wants a better process for sheltering in the future.
That is exactly what Leanza has been working on, even before the fire, which he said illustrated the need for a better sheltering plan countywide.
“Every time an emergency event happens, we look at where we can specifically improve to meet the needs of the community,” Leanza said.
In this case, acting at a local level to set up shelters would have bridged the gap and gotten people inside and sheltered more quickly.
The Red Cross is an important valuable partner with the EMA, Leanza said, so he looked at how Glynn County can keep the basic resources to act more quickly as the Red Cross mobilizes.
“We all have our parts in emergencies,” Leanza said. “There are a lot of pieces to this, and we are building a better sheltering and evacuation plan.”
Leanza calls it an all-hazard approach to preparedness.
Hurricanes have long been a threat in the Golden Isles, and the county is well prepared for evacuations, he said. During hurricanes, shelters are not set up in the county because it is in the zone that may be impacted by the storm.
The Pinova fire, like the Logistec wood-pellet fire in May 2021 and the Symrise fire in November of 2022, showed that other events like industrial fires are also a real possibility.
“The plan we’re building is to be prepared for that type of event,” Leanza said.
Leanza is coordinating with the Red Cross to keep a trailer of supplies and resources here and will be training parks and recreation and other employees to deploy them when necessary. He called it “shelter-ready.”
“We are aware now that there may be some instances in which we can open on our own and not need the Red Cross on site,” Leanza said. “That way we can already have a shelter going and get people checked in.”
He is also applying lessons learned from his time working in Columbia County, where Augusta was often a shelter community for people evacuating Savannah during storms. Augusta also lives with the threat of floods because of its topography, prompting the EMA there to be ready at a moment’s notice to shelter displaced people.
Leanza also said the county commission, Booker and chairman Wayne Neal especially, as well as Scott Ebner, the new public safety director for the county, have all supported the EMA in its efforts to build a more robust plan for sheltering residents during emergencies.
“I want to thank Andy,” Booker said at the end of the town hall meeting on Tuesday. “He cares about this community.”