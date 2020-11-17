Glynn County election workers completed a hand recount Monday of over 42,000 ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.
Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said the hand count was off by five or six votes. He did not immediately know which candidate gained or lost votes.
Most errors, if not all, were likely due to mistakes on the part of volunteers, Channell said.
The recount revealed no irregularities, and no single precinct in Glynn County came off by more than one vote, he said. Three times the votes from a precinct were off by more than one vote, and all three times the ballots from those precincts were counted again.
Ten volunteers from each political party broke open the first boxes of absentee ballots around 9 a.m. Friday, and some had already finished for the day by 2 p.m.
All mail-in, provisional and election day ballots, around 17,000 in total, were counted Friday, said Channell.
Volunteers started at 8 a.m. Monday on ballots cast in-person during the 16 days of early voting that took place before Nov. 3. They finished a little past 5 p.m.
Election workers in Georgia’s other counties have until midnight Wednesday to complete the recount.
Because the statewide recount is serving a dual purpose as an audit, it can’t be done with scanners.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for a simultaneous election audit and a full by-hand recount last week of the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
With a razor-thin margin of victory around 0.3 percent, roughly 14,000 votes, it’s likely Trump, who is projected to lose in Georgia, would have called for a recount anyway, officials said. He still could call for a machine recount using scanners, according to Raffensperger.