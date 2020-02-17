Tying a dog to a tree or a post and leaving it exposed to the elements in Glynn County could land its owner in jail or staring at a hefty fine.
It’s something resident Diana Taylor has seen too often, and now county animal control is hammering out a plan to discourage it.
Taylor appealed to the county commission earlier this month to take action against dog tethering.
“I notice dogs tied to trees in the front of the yard and to the fence in the backyard, and it’s just all over,” Taylor said.
Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill has been working on an answer to the issue for a while.
“We’re looking at what Miss Taylor was referring to, when people who have outside dogs tie them in an inhumane manner,” Hill said. “That is something we’ve been working on addressing.”
The word “tethering,” is a little delicate.
“Tethering is technically tying an animal to a fixed object, but from a practical standpoint there’s a difference from tethering a dog or trying it down outside,” Hill said.
In Glynn County, it’s unrealistic to expect everyone to stop tying their dogs outside overnight, and it’s also unrealistic to expect animal control officers to track down every person tethering their dog, officials acknowledge.
What an ethical tethering ordinance would deal with is the act of tying dogs outside in inhumane conditions.
“Just a few weeks ago we had a case where a puppy was tethered on such a short chain that it couldn’t lift its head up fully,” Hill said. “It had been in a crouched position for so long that it couldn’t immediately stand up, and it had also gone blind due to exposure to the elements. And, of course, that is cruelty.”
The wording isn’t set in stone, Hill said, but the gist is clear. The ordinance will outlaw the use of certain lines and collars, line choker collars, to tether dogs.
If a dog is tethered in a way that’s harmful or if it can’t escape the elements, animal control officers will be able to cite the owner and impound the dog.
“The ordinance will allow us to have a legal tool that we didn’t have previously to better enforce humane tethering or remove the animal from inhumane tethering conditions,” Hill said.
If the ordinance is passed inhumane tethering would be labeled a misdemeanor, which could mean fines up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.
Only a Glynn County resident for a year, Taylor said she’s seen more than enough in that short time. It’s not unique to her current home either.
“I’ve lived in Thomas County for years, and I saw a lot of it there too,” Taylor said. “It seems to me a lot of people are using dogs for their protection to keep people off their properties.”
Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman said after the presentation earlier this month he hoped Taylor’s address would give the county a push to ban tethering altogether.
“Animals don’t need to be hooked up to a chain with food and water, and that’s it,” Coleman said. “If you do that you don’t really need a dog.”
A draft of the ordinance is working its way through the process, Hill said. She hopes to have something to bring to the county commission for approval within the next few months.