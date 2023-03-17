Glynn County Commissioners on Thursday were not happy with changes to a proposed development on 24.17 acres on U.S. Highway 17 and denied rezoning the property that would have opened the door for a townhome complex to be built just north of the highway's intersection with Yacht Road.
The Verandas Planned Development District sought to rezone the parcel from highway commercial, which it had been since 1966, to build a townhome complex that would include six buildings that would be three stories tall.
Residents of Yacht Road and Old Belle Point Road, adjacent to the property, told the Mainland Planning Commission on Feb. 7 that they were opposed to the development for several reasons, mainly for concerns about stormwater runoff, but also because of increased traffic, noise, lighting and privacy. They also asked at a community meeting for an 8-foot fence around the property and that the units be only two stories tall.
Jake Lemmings of Roberts Civil Engeneering represented the owner, Charles Wells, before the commission and explained changes being made to the plans since the planning commission meeting. An amended plan had not yet been formally submitted.
He said the Georgia Department of Transportation was amenable to creating an entrance for the development on U.S. 17 to keep the traffic off of Yacht Road and Old Belle Point Road.
Lemmings said the new plans would also include a deeper buffer on the north side of the property and along the east side of the property that borders Old Belle Point and Yacht roads.
Lemmings also explained how the lake in the center of the development would take up roughly half of the property because of wetlands on the north side of the parcel and that stormwater runoff would run through drains in parking lots in an attempt to keep it out of adjacent properties.
None of that sat well with commissioners.
"The developer can buy any property he wants and develop it, and we have to make a decision that works for everybody, not just his project," said Commissioner Allen Booker. "Once he puts this up, it will change the neighborhood forever."
Commissioner David Sweat, who represents District 4, where the development is located, said he had heard from may residents in the area.
"I have trouble with it," Sweat said.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen made a motion to deny the rezoning, and commissioners voted unanimously to deny it.
Also at the meeting, the Glynn County Commission honored the Glynn County Parks and Recreation 12U state-title-winning basketball team at its meeting Thursday for repeating as champions on March 4 by declaring March 16, 2023, as Glynn County Basketball Championship Celebration Day in Glynn County.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal read the resolution that celebrated the undefeated run to another championship.
"They have once again made us all very proud," Neal said.
Led by coaches Monyonna Mountain and Seglinda Hart, the team dominated Georgia Recreation and Parks Association state tournament, as noted in the resolution, going 7-0 in the tournament and outscoring their opponents 452 to 95 in the process.
"Whereas the team has brought both honor and pride, not only to themselves, but also to the Glynn County recreation and parks department and the Glynn County Community," the resolution said.
In other business that continued past print deadline on Thursday:
• An alcohol license was unanimously approved for Cravers Wings, 135 Shoppers Way in Brunswick, to serve liquor, wine and beer by the drink for consumption on premises.
• The commission approved unanimously abandoning an unopened portion of Second Avenue that has been used as a permitted driveway in the St. Simons Heights neighborhood between 116 and 208 Broadway Street.
• A conditional use permit was approved unanimously for 4212 Thirteenth Street on St. Simons Island to allow homeownners to build a new pool and patio and install native lanscaping on the seaward side of their property's development setback line.
• A conditional use permit was approved unanimously for 1312 Caroline Lane on Sea Island to build a pool and patio area of which a corner encroaches into the property's setback area along with native lanscaping in the setback area.
• A sign variance was approved for the WaWa Convenience Store going in at the corner of Community Road and U.S. Highway 341 so that the property can have one sign on Community Road, and another on U.S. 341.
• An amendment to allow houses of worship was approved for the Harry Driggers Boulevard planned development district.