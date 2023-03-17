Glynn County commissioners on Thursday were not happy with changes to a proposed development on 24.17 acres on U.S. 17 and denied rezoning the property that would have opened the door for a townhome complex to be built just north of the highway’s intersection with Yacht Road.

The Verandas Planned Development District sought to rezone the parcel from highway commercial, which it had been since 1966, to build a townhouse complex that would include six buildings that would be three stories tall.

