Glynn County commissioners on Thursday were not happy with changes to a proposed development on 24.17 acres on U.S. 17 and denied rezoning the property that would have opened the door for a townhome complex to be built just north of the highway’s intersection with Yacht Road.
The Verandas Planned Development District sought to rezone the parcel from highway commercial, which it had been since 1966, to build a townhouse complex that would include six buildings that would be three stories tall.
Residents of Yacht Road and Old Belle Point Road, adjacent to the property, told the Mainland Planning Commission on Feb. 7 that they were opposed to the development for several reasons, mainly for concerns about stormwater runoff, but also because of increased traffic, noise, lighting and privacy. They also asked at a community meeting for an 8-foot fence around the property and that the units be only two stories tall.
Jake Lemmings of Roberts Civil Engeneering represented the owner, Charles Wells, before the commission and explained changes being made to the plans since the planning commission meeting. An amended plan had not been formally submitted.
He said the Georgia Department of Transportation was amenable to creating an entrance for the development on U.S. 17 to keep the traffic off of Yacht Road and Old Belle Point Road, but it had not given the developer final authorization.
Lemmings said the new plans would also include a deeper buffer on the north side of the property and along the east side of the property bordering Old Belle Point and Yacht roads.
Lemmings explained how the lake in the center of the development would be expanded to take up roughly half of the property because of wetlands on the north side of the parcel. Stormwater runoff would run through drains in parking lots in an attempt to keep it out of adjacent properties, he said.
None of that sat well with commissioners.
“The developer can buy any property he wants and develop it, and we have to make a decision that works for everybody, not just his project,” said Commissioner Allen Booker. “Once he puts this up, it will change the neighborhood forever.”
Commissioner David Sweat, who represents District 4, where the development is located, said he had heard from may residents in the area.
“I have trouble with it,” Sweat said.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen made a motion to deny the rezoning, and commissioners voted unanimously to deny it.