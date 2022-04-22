A conditional-use permit request for a recreational vehicle park near the Majestic Oaks development was deferred by Glynn County Commission members at Thursday’s meeting.
The decision was made after opponents from the Majestic Oaks residential community expressed reservations about the planned RV park expansion.
Mary McGraw, a Majestic Oaks resident, said her concern is there will be 535 RV spaces once all three phases of the planned development are complete. She asked for a traffic study and for commissioners to consider reducing the requested density of the development.
Commissioners discussed different options for improving the buffer including the types and heights of fences and possibly planting bamboo, which would grow tall enough in four or five years to block the view between Majestic Oaks and the RV park.
Commissioners voted to defer a vote until the next meeting to give the developer and residents time to discuss the buffer issue.
A request for an amendment to the Sinclair Tract planned development was also deferred after concerns were raised by the closest neighbor to a proposed 12-acre lake off Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island.
Allen Burns said his family owns most of the property near Burns Landing, and he expressed concern about the impacts dredging a lake 1,000 feet away will affect his family. His concerns included dust, noise, smoke and traffic.
“These are real concerns to us,” he said. “We do believe this will be noisy.”
Noise isn’t the only concern. It could take up to six years to dredge the lake, with crews working weekdays and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Burns told commissioners if they approve the proposal, to limit dredging to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only, with no on-site burning, noise attenuation, ingress and egress of all mining proposals and the require a conditional-use permit that has to be renewed once a year.
Julian Smith, an island resident, said there were other questions that need answering such as the planned depth of the lake, how many round trips will trucks hauling loads of dirt take, where water drained during dredging will be deposited, and the height of the water table.
“We are about to be victims of an environmental crime,” he said.
The site is already approved for a 250-home development, and it could take up to 20 years to build the site to capacity. The request to build a lake will greatly reduce the number of homes that could be built there.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said he had trouble voting for the request because the planned development text was incomplete.
“The public needs to know what to expect,” he said.
Commissioner Wayne Neal agreed, saying the public needs more information. They voted 6-1 to defer a vote until the May 19 commission meeting.
Commission Chairman David O’Quinn, cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he believed it was a reasonable request by the applicant.
“They are well within the right to build a lake,” he said.
Commissioners also deferred a vote on a proposed Beach Dune Protection Ordinance that would change the setbacks from 40 feet to 25 feet in areas with stable dunes and from 20 feet to 25 feet for areas without dunes. The intent is to have the county’s ordinance align with the state’s ordinance.
But Fendig said he wanted commissioners to reserve the right to review applications.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said science should guide the commission’s decision.
“The shore protection act is 40 years old,” she said. “We should be looking forward.”
But John Shelton, a resident of East Beach, said he planned to do some home improvements that were in compliance with state regulations but was denied last year because the plans were not in compliance with county standards.
Commissioners voted to send the proposed ordinance back to staff for more revisions.
“To get this amendment right, we’ve got to amend it,” Neal said. “We need to get this right."